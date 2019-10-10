Piedmont Athens Regional announces winners of the centennial-year essay contest. Piedmont Athens Regional kicked off its 100-year anniversary celebrations with a sponsored essay contest for middle school students in the Athens-Clarke County and surrounding communities.
“With the hospital turning 100 this year, we’ll be hosting a number of different centennial celebrations now through 2020,” said Tammy Gilland, executive director of philanthropy at Piedmont Athens Regional.
According to Gilland, the hospital landed on an essay contest in an effort to open up a fun contest for local students, so that they too can contribute to the hospital’s 100-year birthday celebrations.
“Earlier this year, middle school students from Athens-Clarke, Oconee, Barrow, Jackson, Madison and Oglethorpe counties were tasked with writing a 1,200-word essay highlighting the important services the hospital provides to its 17-county service area,” said Phil Bettendorf, member of the Piedmont Athens Regional Foundation board who’s leading the coordination of centennial celebrations.
The first, second, and third-place winners were announced at Piedmont Athens Regional’s 100-year birthday party event, which was held in the hospital’s community garden on Sunday, Sept. 29.
Kayden Davis from West Jackson Middle School was the first-place winner and received a $500 award. The second-place winner was Caroline Orbock from Clarke Middle School. She received a $250 award and the third-place winner receiving a $100 award was Colin Price from West Jackson Middle School.
Aside from Piedmont Athens Regional’s 100-year birthday party that took place in Sept., the hospital is planning various other centennial celebrations in the coming months.
For more information about Piedmont Athens Regional, visit pied-mont.org/Athens.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.