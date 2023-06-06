N1805P37004C.TIF

Two Prestwick Dr. residents told authorities that 32 koi fish and goldfish worth approximately $1,000 were stolen from a koi pond in front of their West Jackson home.

According to a report filed with the Jackson County Sheriff's Office (JCSO), one of the residents said she noticed the fish missing when she went out to feed them. After throwing out food and seeing no movement in the pond, she said she began to "dig through the pond" and discovered there were no fish in the pond. Security cameras showed no overnight activity.

