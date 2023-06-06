Two Prestwick Dr. residents told authorities that 32 koi fish and goldfish worth approximately $1,000 were stolen from a koi pond in front of their West Jackson home.
According to a report filed with the Jackson County Sheriff's Office (JCSO), one of the residents said she noticed the fish missing when she went out to feed them. After throwing out food and seeing no movement in the pond, she said she began to "dig through the pond" and discovered there were no fish in the pond. Security cameras showed no overnight activity.
The residents said they did not know of anyone who would steal their fish.
Other recent incidents reported to the JCSO included:
•dispute on Davenport Rd. where a father and son reportedly argued over money. The son said he could not access money being kept in his father's account. He reportedly put several trazodone pills in his mouth because of the incident but spit them out.
•entering an automobile on Hunting Hills Dr. where a woman said someone went through her daughter's vehicle and took a set of house keys, keys to her place of work, a key fob and an expired credit card.
•theft on Gold Crest Dr. where a woman said someone stole her mail and attempted to use her bank account to cash a $6,566 check.
•suspicious activity on Cooper Bridge Rd. where a man reported two people on his grandmother's property who refused to identify themselves other than saying they worked for the Jackson County Tax Office. The man said he saw one of the individuals on his property the following day.
•false imprisonment at River's Edge subdivision where a man said his neighbor blocked in his son's vehicle during a confrontation while fishing at a neighborhood pond. He also said the neighbor grabbed his son's phone when his son attempted to call him. The man said the neighbor regularly harasses his son, who is a teen, and other teens for riding off-road in the neighborhood. He said his neighbor often rides off-road while drunk.
•juvenile issue on Bentwater Way where a man said a teen ran to his house and told him she was verbally abused. The teen later told a deputy she'd been at a party at another residence and became scared after she and another person "were talking about fighting."
•dispute on Echo Ct. where a man said people at a residence were arguing and a male repeatedly blew a horn. A man at the home was reportedly upset about a recent breakup.
•harassing communications on Hwy. 60 where a woman said her ex-husband, an inmate in a state prison, continues to call her after being told to stop. She said he asked her to place pills inside an envelope and send them to another inmate. The woman said her ex-husband has been physically violent in the past and fears his release from prison.
•suspicious activity on Jackson Trail Rd. where a man reportedly slept in his car at a park after hours.
