Approximately $100,000 worth of construction materials were stolen from a construction site on Hwy. 53 in West Jackson, according to a report filed with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO).
The missing items included 32 rolls of roofing membrane.
A GPS tracker placed on some of the materials placed their location at an Atlanta commercial construction site. Atlanta police officers responded to the address and learned the stolen roofing materials had already been installed at the location. They found none of the other materials at the location.
According to Atlanta police, the workers on site, who they believed were hired labor, did not appear to be involved with the theft.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other recent incidents reported by the JCSO included:
•juvenile issue on Prestwick Dr. where a woman said her son refused to get up out of bed and go to school.
•theft on Shirley Ct. where a woman said someone stole her motorcycle helmet.
•criminal damage to property and an unknown substance on Cedar Ridge Dr. where a woman said her grandson broke a basement door and punched multiple holes in a wall after being told his girlfriend could not stay with him. Her grandson also reportedly threw a lamp down a hallway and tore a banister off a wall. According to the incident report, a small glass vial belonging to her grandson had a white powdery substance within it. The woman said her grandson brings multiple people into the residence to use drugs.
•dispute on Amaranth Trail where a man said the people inside his residence would not let him inside. The man said he’d left his home a week ago because his girlfriend was with another man but he’d not moved out.
•battery on Cooper Bridge Rd. where a man said another man struck him in the face with a pellet gun. The man said he went to the residence to settle an issue about a wallet when the other man pointed the barrel of the gun at him and then struck him in the face with the gun barrel. The man reportedly had red marks and swelling around his right eye. He said he wanted to press charges.
•suspicious activity on Davenport Rd. where a man said multiple homeless people live on the property behind his residence.
•dispute on Crown Dr. where a man said his neighbor set his pampas grass on fire. The man said he was watching television when his daughter saw the grass engulfed in flames. When he went outside to extinguish the fire, he said his neighbor shouted at him to take care of his grass or that they would do it for him. The neighbor contended the grass was on her property and that she set the fire to kill overgrown grass.
•missing person on Salt Lake Ln. where a woman said her mother told her she was on her way home and never arrived.
•missing person on Skelton Rd. where a man said his juvenile daughter, who is pregnant, left their residence and told him not to attempt to find her.
•juvenile issue on Freedom Pkwy. where a woman said her grandson told her another student slammed his head into a bus window.
•entering an automobile on Curk Roberts Rd. where a man said someone stole a battery charger from his unlocked truck.
•entering an automobile on Davenport Rd. where a man said someone stole a cigarette converter, gym bag, sparring gear, gas can and hand wrenches from two unlocked vehicles.
•criminal trespass on Hwy. 124 where a male customer, possibly in his teens, reportedly yelled and cursed at a store employee regarding his fast food order. The male reportedly refused to leave when asked and continued cursing at employees. He reportedly left, however, after learning law enforcement had been notified. He was barred from the restaurant.
•death investigation (non-murder) on Davenport Rd. where a man was found unresponsive beside his bed by his roommate. Deputies had previously responded to the residence for a welfare check on behalf of a family member who had not heard from him for several days. He said he hadn’t called due to his WiFi being out. In an incident report following the man’s death, his son told a deputy that his father’s caretaker was using his father’s car and credit card.
•damage to property on McNeal Rd. where a woman said a driver struck and damaged her mailbox.
•agency assist on New Liberty Church Rd. where a man possibly overdosed but reportedly refused medical treatment.
•fraud on Gold Crest Lane where a woman said a man instructed her to pay $11,900 to bail her son out of jail for a DUI during which he hit a pregnant woman. He reportedly told the woman to tell the bank the money was for home repairs and instructed her not to take the money to a bondsman. The woman said she planned to leave for the bank, but her son called her, telling her he was at work and not in jail.
•battery/family violence on New Liberty Church Rd. where a man and his wife reportedly got into a physical altercation. The woman, who said her husband was high on Xanax, said the incident started as they wrestled over a phone. She said she pepper sprayed him to get him off her and stuck him with a nightstick after he grabbed her by the throat and threw her to the ground. A family friend reportedly intervened during the incident and said he struck the man because he got in his face and appeared ready to hit him. The man was determined as the primary aggressor but was not arrested because he reportedly required hospital treatment for a potentially broken jaw.
•suspicious activity on Jackson Park Dr. where a man said someone claiming to work for Microsoft security told him a fraudulent wire to Russia for medical supplies was attempted from his bank account. The man contacted his bank about the alleged transfer and was told the information was a scam.
