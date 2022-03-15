An 18-wheeler was recently impounded by Braselton police at a political rally after it was reported stolen by the owner of the trucking company.
No arrest was made, according to the incident report.
The truck was impounded at a March 4 rally for Republican congressional candidate Vernon Jones at the Pilot Truck Stop on Hwy. 53. when an officer was informed by dispatch that the vehicle was registered as stolen.
According to the incident report, the owner only wanted the truck back and declined to press charges. The man driving the 18-wheeler had been terminated the previous day from the company and refused to return the vehicle, according to the owner.
The man, however, told officers that the vehicle was his due to a lease-purchase agreement with the owner. The man put an officer in contact with his attorney who said this was a civil issue and that the truck could not be taken. The officer told the attorney that the truck was being impounded due to it being listed on the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) as stolen, according to the report.
A woman then reportedly called Braselton police dispatch and threatened to sue the department over the impoundment and publicize the incident on YouTube and social media.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other recent incidents reported to Braselton police include:
•criminal trespass and stalking on Piedmont Ave. where a man reported that someone tried to enter his residence. An officer’s report indicated no signs of a forced entry. The man said he believes he’s being stalked by a male he saw in front of a restaurant the previous day. The man’s mother said he has been experiencing manic episodes recently.
•center lane violation and marijuana possession (less than one ounce) on Jessie Cronic Rd. where a woman was cited after reportedly driving approximately 300 feet in the center lane, nearly causing an accident with a Braselton police officer on patrol. The officer reportedly smelled marijuana during the traffic stop and searched the vehicle, finding a jar containing the substance.
•criminal trespass on Brassie Ln. where a man was reportedly harassing employees at the Braselton Library. According to the incident report, the man asked employees questions about the research he was conducting but then began making sexual and derogatory comments toward them. The man was asked to leave, but continued to make sexual comments toward the library workers, according to the incident report. The man was barred from the property by police.
•marijuana possession (less than one ounce) on Hwy. 53 where a man was reportedly passed out at the wheel of his vehicle while it was running. An officer who responded to the scene reportedly smelled marijuana when the man rolled down his window, leading to a search which uncovered the substance in a book bag.
•entering auto on Braselton Pkwy. where a man said he discovered that the right window of his vehicle was down and that items were missing from the automobile.
•theft by taking on Braselton Pkwy. where a guitar sent from a seller to a buyer via FedEx reportedly went missing.
•mental subject on Piedmont Ave. where a man said gang members were watching him. The man’s mother said she thought he was suffering from a mental breakdown.
•domestic dispute on Legends Dr. where a woman said her brother became angry and broke items in their home. The woman said her brother accused her of changing the approved list of visitors in their neighborhood after he tried to have an Uber driver pick him up. The woman denied doing so.
•miscellaneous report on Silk Tree Pointe where a woman said a man whom she does not know has called from a blocked number and said offensive things to her for the past two months. The woman said she was concerned the man might attempt to come to her residence.
•criminal damage to property on Hope Haven Way where a woman said a company caused flooding in the basement of her home after repairing her dishwasher. The woman said she contacted the company about repairing the damage but was told that they would “deal with her if she kept calling.”
•fraud on Northern Oak Dr. where a woman said a business told her that a man attempted to use her debit card and credit card for a purchase and attempted to open an account at the business.
•theft on Spout Springs Rd. where a woman reportedly stole a $15 sterling silver necklace from a store. The theft was recorded on security cameras, according to the incident report.
•marijuana possession less than one ounce on I-85 where the substance was found during a traffic stop for a windshield tint violation.
•criminal damage to property on Hwy. 53 where areas of a chain link fence were bent and removed from the ground at a business.
•marijuana possession (less than one ounce) and possession of drug-related objects on I-85 where a small scale and a blunt were found during a traffic stop for a rear taillight violation. The driver admitted to tossing a bowl, used for smoking marijuana, out of the window before stopping the vehicle.
•information on Grand Hickory Dr. where a man reported that another man stole his Glock 43 from his vehicle after giving the man a ride to work. The man accused of the theft denied any knowledge of the pistol, but a witness reportedly saw him throw a firearm in some bushes. Officers reportedly found the pistol, but the complainant declined to press charges against the man.
•criminal trespass and damaged property on Braselton Pkwy. where a man reported that his vehicle’s rear passenger window was broken out. Nothing inside the vehicle was missing, according to the incident report.
•hit-and-run on Hwy. 53 where a man said he was told a truck struck his vehicle and left the scene while he was playing cards at a bar.
ARRESTS
•Johnny Ray Gooch, 63, 358 Davenport Rd., Braselton — criminal trespass and intrusion upon property. Gooch had previously been barred from returning to a Hwy. 53 gas station but reportedly showed up at the location acting strange and “armed with a rock.”
•Kevin Wayne Storey, 49, 7544 Hiawatha Dr., Douglasville — possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug-related objects, giving false information, obstructing or hindering a law enforcement officer. Storey was arrested after methamphetamine was reportedly found during a traffic stop on Hwy. 53 for a tag violation. Storey, who was the passenger in the vehicle, reportedly provided a false name and attempted to flee the scene before eventually giving up. Storey reportedly dropped a container in the vehicle before attempting to run. A search of the container revealed a plastic bag containing methamphetamine, according to the arrest report. A glass smoking pipe was also found inside of a book bag. Storey, who said neither the methamphetamine or pipe belonged to him, was arrested while the driver was cited for driving an unregistered vehicle and driving without insurance. Storey reportedly had multiple warrants for his arrest out of Hall and Cherokee counties.
•Antonio Efrain Gonzales, 19, 2316 Mill Wood Ct., Duluth — possession of marijuana, windshield tint violation and stop sign violation. Gonzales was arrested after a large amount of marijuana was reportedly found in both a backpack and plastic bag following a search of his vehicle during a traffic stop. The officer reportedly searched Gonzales’ vehicle after smelling marijuana in the vehicle during the stop.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.