Twenty arrests are expected following a year-long drug trafficking investigation in Hall County.
The Gainesville/Hall County Multi-Agency Narcotics Squad culminated the investigation Aug. 20, with approximately 20 arrests expected for violation of the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act.
Agents began making arrests in the case and executing search warrants at 16 residences in Hall County at approximately 6 a.m. and most of the suspects were in custody by 1 p.m. The homes are spread out geographically throughout the county.
“Operation Long Time Coming” is one of the largest cases the MANS Unit has ever undertaken and is its first as the lead in a RICO operation. Agents estimate the drug organization earned approximately $1.4 million per year by trafficking crack cocaine, synthetic marijuana and prescription pills with the narcotics coming out of Atlanta and being sold from a home in Gainesville.
The investigation began in summer of 2019 as a result of several anonymous complaints about drug trafficking with the narcotics being sold through windows of a house on Black Drive in Gainesville. According to agents, drug dealers at the home averaged a minimum of 20 transactions an hour, from early in the morning until late at night, seven days a week.
During “Operation Long Time Coming,” agents specifically targeted the organization’s leadership and dealers.
“To those who let us know about the problem, I can finally say without fear of harming the investigation that ‘we heard you loud and clear,’” Hall County Sheriff Gerald Couch said. “Our community should be proud of the amount of hard police work, diligence and determination by the MANS Unit in combating this blight on our county. The people we targeted have been substantially profiting off of the misery of others for too long. It’s this sort of effort that pinpoints those preying on others’ addictions that makes a difference.”
Agents said the primary ringleaders were Roger Eugene Cantrell, 52, Peyton Renia Hood, 39, and Antwane Sintell Thurmond, 39. In addition to the group’s leadership, agents arrested Nikki Glenn, 46, who is married to Thurmond and is employed at Hall County Juvenile Court. All suspects in the investigation are family members in some fashion, related either through blood or marriage, according to a news release. Outside of the approximately 20 individuals named in the warrants, no further arrests are anticipated.
The following have been taken into custody:
- Kavarus Lashaund Brown, 39, of Gainesville
- Quincy Tyrone Buffington, 43, of Gainesville
- Marquez Sanchez Cantrell, 33, of Gainesville
- Roger Eugene Cantrell, 52, of Gainesville
- Hyziher Consuela Glenn, 41, of Gainesville
- Nikki Yashica Glenn, 46, of Gainesville
- Peyton Renia Hood, 39, of Gainesville – already in custody at Gwinnett County Jail
- Vinson Edward Rucker, 42, of Gainesville
- Antwane Sintell Thurmond, 39, of Gainesville
- Vanessa Diane Thompson, 53, of Gainesville
The MANS Unit was assisted by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives; Department of Homeland Security; Federal Bureau of Investigation; Gainesville Police Department; Georgia Bureau of Investigation; Georgia State Patrol; Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office and the Uniform Patrol Division of the Hall County Sheriff’s Office.
The case remains under investigation by MANS Unit.
