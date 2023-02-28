According to a Facebook post, contractors are offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and convictions of vandals who have damaged or stolen equipment from job sites in the Braselton-Hoschton area around Hwy. 124, Hwy. 332 and Hwy. 53 over the last four months.
The most recent incident involved the theft of a 65,000-pound machine which was driven three miles down Hwy. 124. Mailboxes and other items were reportedly destroyed, and the machine was then abandoned at a different construction site. Another machine was reportedly stolen from that site and taken to a different location.
