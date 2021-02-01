An Acworth man reported a potential robbery to the Jefferson Police Department on January 20.
The man told officers he was stopped on the 137 exit ramp off Interstate 85 attempting to turn right when the driver of another vehicle pulled beside him and a man got out of the other vehicle, opened the complainant’s door and took two bags full of snack cakes and an “Obama” government phone.
The complainant said he had no idea who the man was and he couldn’t give the direction of travel not the tag number for the other vehicle.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other incidents recently reported to the JPD were:
•information report on Lee St. at Cobb St., Jefferson, where a tire fell off a vehicle and was broke down in the roadway.
•burglary at an Oak Ave., Jefferson, residence, where a woman reported someone entered her outdoor shed in her back yard and cut a hole in the back of the building.
•possession of marijuana at Jefferson High School, Washington St., Jefferson, where marijuana had been located in a student’s vehicle in the parking lot.
•information report at an Elrod Ave., Jefferson, residence, where a man reported fraud involving a house he has for sale, but not for rent.
•speeding in excess of maximum limits and driving while driver’s license is suspended on Damon Gause Bypass, Jefferson, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•dogs running at large on Thornhill Dr., Jefferson, where a woman reported while her and husband were walking their dog the three dogs running loose approached them and snipped at their dog.
•possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, terroristic threats and acts and exploitation and intimidation of disabled adults at a Dickson Dr., Jefferson, residence, where a 55-year-old man had pulled a gun threatened to “pop” his step-father in the head during an incident at the mother’s and step-father’s home.
•wanted person located at RaceTrac, Hwy. 129, Jefferson, where a prisoner exchange with a Braselton Police Department officer was conducted.
•domestic dispute, possession of a drug-related object, possession of cocaine and wanted person located at the Mobile Gas Station on Athens St., Jefferson, where a domestic dispute was reported between a woman and man.
•wanted person located on Athens St., Jefferson, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•burglary at a Peachtree Rd., Jefferson, residence, where a man reported someone had entered his workshop by prying open the back door and stole a Ruger .22 rifle and a Mossberg .20-gauge shotgun.
•hit and run- failure to stop and render aid at Home Goods, Logistics Pkwy., Jefferson, where a man reported the front end of his vehicle had been struck by another vehicle causing damage.
•information report at a Lake View Bend Rd., Jefferson, residence, where a woman reported a problem with her neighbors, she said she received an email from her male neighbor telling her if she didn’t stop her dog from barking when he would “take care of it.”
•fraud – financial identity at an Ashebrooke Rd., Jefferson, residence, where a woman reported three fraudulent purchases on her bank card.
•civil matter at Home Goods, Logistics Pkwy., Jefferson, where a woman reported her boyfriend took her car and her two-year-old son after he dropped her off at work.
•failure to report an accident at the Quality Inn, Hwy. 129 North, Jefferson, where a man reported his vehicle had been damaged while it was parked in the parking lot.
•criminal damage to property at Bright Beginnings, Washington St., Jefferson, where an employee reported the catalytic converter had been cut off the van used to transport children from school.
•lost/mislaid property at Home Goods, Logistics Pkwy., Jefferson, where a man reported a trailer tag missing.
•found property at the Jefferson Clubhouse, Sycamore St., Jefferson, where a backpack was found.
•criminal trespass at Kroger, Old Pendergrass Rd., Jefferson, where a Winder woman reported getting into a dispute with another driver that was parked in the roadway. She said on her way home after leaving the store she had a tire failure and she felt as if she was being targeted with a “hate crime.”
•entering an automobile at La Vaquita Flea Market on US 129, Jefferson, where office personnel reported a couple saw a man breaking into cars.
•cruelty to children and runaway/missing person at a River Mist Circle, Jefferson, residence, where a set of 13-year-old twins, a male and a female, had reportedly run away from their aunt’s residence.
•theft by taking at a Mayberry Ln., Jefferson, residence, where a man reported someone broke into his car, opened the trunk and stole two 12-inch speakers.
