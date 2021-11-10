Agents with the Hall County Sheriff’s Office and Georgia Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force culminated an investigation on Tuesday, Nov. 9, with the arrest of an Oakwood man in connection with images of child pornography, according to a press release.
Investigators arrested Allen Joel Ledesma, 17, shortly after the execution of a search warrant at his home in the 4,000 block of Sequoia Circle on Tuesday. Ledesma is charged with two counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.
Investigators began work on the case in Hall County on Aug. 26 when they received a cybertip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC).
According to initial details from the investigation, Ledesma possessed and transmitted at least two images of child pornography through Instagram. The crimes happened between April 12 and Nov. 9 of this year.
During the search warrant, agents seized one of Ledesma’s electronic devices. Forensic processing of the item is pending.
Deputies booked Ledesma in at the Hall County Jail, where he remained held on $11,400 bond on Wednesday afternoon, Nov. 10.
The case remains under investigation by the Sheriff’s Office and Georgia ICAC Task Force.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.