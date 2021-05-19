By David R. Altman
Have you ever been the victim of a cybersecurity breach?
Millions of folks have—and the number of companies who have been targeted is as impressive as it is long.
In 2020, Marriott-Starwood disclosed a security breach that impacted data of more than 5.2 million hotel guests. According to varonis.com, which tracks these cyberattacks, a hack at MGM two years ago resulted in hackers leaking records of 142 million hotel guests. Other hacks affecting Under Armor and Twitter have led to hundreds of thousands of customer accounts being compromised.
Sony Pictures, Capital One and Equifax have also dealt with major hacks of their customer accounts. One of the largest cases was five years ago when Uber reported that hackers stole information on nearly 60 million riders and drivers.
If you throw in the pandemic, where more and more threats have occurred, all this chaos has led to a spike in the need for cybersecurity analysts, both those being hired by big companies staffing up or voids that are often handled by highly specialized outside consultants.
A new book by Braselton resident Tyler Wall provides a superb, inside-the-ropes look at the highly specialized field of cybersecurity and the opportunities for anyone interested in joining it. You will be impressed by both the complexity of the work and the helpful career advice captured in these pages.
Wall writes that “…the cybersecurity analyst occupation is projected to grow 32% from 2018 to 2028 in the United States alone, compared with 12% growth for IT-related positions and only 5% total growth for all occupations.”
Wall’s book, co-written with colleague Jarrett Rodrick (with 8 other contributors) is called Jump-start Your SOC Analyst Career: A Roadmap to Cybersecurity Success.
“When companies embrace the need for cybersecurity, it usually begins with the Security Operations Center or SOC for short,” writes Wall. “The SOC is responsible for triage, investigation, and response to cybersecurity incidents.”
You might think you’re back in the early 2000’s watching “24”, but Jack Bauer’s CTU (Counter Terrorism Unit) has nothing on this real life deep-dive into cybersecurity.
You’ll find more acronyms in this book than you get spam calls on any given day—although these acronyms provide an essential road map for an entire industry formed to keep hackers out and our institutions (and information) safe.
You’ll learn about “TI” (Threat Intelligence), “MSSPs” (Managed Security Services Providers), “DFIR” (Digital Forensics and Incident Response) and “NIDS” (Network Intrusion Detection Systems)—all of which account for the foreign language that comes with those working in an “SOC” (er, sorry, I meant to say Security Operations Center).
Wall writes that when the world is in crisis, cybersecurity workers become essential employees, and noted that most of those in both government and the private sector had that designation even in the heart of the Covid-19 crisis.
“The pandemic drove more people indoors where they increased their internet time,” Wall told the Braselton News. “Over a few months, companies had to strategize to take on the responsibility of protecting their users while at home and also during work hours as those lines of [separating] work and life started to blur.”
He continued, “There are new challenges to protect the enterprise as we now have to look within our ranks for insider threats at the same time we are protecting from the outside.”
Wall, who grew up in the Fairburn, Georgia area, said inspiration for writing the book came after working in the field for companies like Dell and Delta as a Cybersecurity Automation Engineer. He said he did most of his writing in the early morning hours, and recommended that first-time authors find the “time of day that fits their intended writing style the best.”
The 33-year-old Wall has many outside interests, and said it took him nearly a year to write the book. Jump-start Your SOC Analyst Career: A Roadmap to Cybersecurity Success can be purchased at Amazon, Barnes & Noble and other bookstores.
