A manager of a Braselton antique store recently reported someone made a purchase using a forged check for over $4,000.
Braselton Police Department officers were called for the report of third degree forgery on Davis St.
The suspect picked out large furniture and gold pieces. He paid for the items with a forged check for $4,046.
He took the gold pieces with him — which were valued at $2,000 — but said he would be back with a truck to get the furniture. He didn't return and the check came back as forged.
The suspect was also captured on surveillance video.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other recent incidents reported to the BPD were:
•drug investigation on Hwy. 53 where a drug investigation was opened, but no other details were given.
•criminal trespass and damaged property off Golf Club Dr. where someone damaged a gate.
•miscellaneous report on Piedmont Ave. where a man and woman argued and tugged on a bag. The woman also reportedly knocked the man's glasses off by accident.
•harassment on Legislative Ln. where a woman reported her ex-boyfriend continuously contacted her after being told not to.
•miscellaneous report on Braselton Pkwy. where officers stopped a driver for failing to stop at a stop sign. They smelled marijuana and searched the vehicle, finding a crystal substance, which the driver said was CBD. The driver was cited and the substance was confiscated for testing.
•lost/found property on Rue Charlemagne Dr. where someone found a wallet.
•identity fraud on Silk Tree Pt. where a woman reported someone opened accounts in her name.
•information on I-85 where a vehicle caught fire. The fire department put it out.
ARRESTS
Recent arrests made by the BPD were:
•Angela Renee Hughes, 44, 602 Brockton Loop, Jefferson — warrant. Hughes was stopped for a brake light violation and arrested after officers learned she had a warrant.
•Jody Shane Simonton, 48, 851 Briscoe Mill Rd., Bethlehem — criminal trespass and disorderly conduct. Simonton allegedly showed up at a residence and refused to leave, causing a disturbance and attempting to fight a man. He also reportedly said he would kill the man. Officers also found a glass pipe with suspected methamphetamine residue on Simonton.
•Tiffany Ann Barnette, 21, P.O. Box 1603, Winder — possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance; giving false information; seat belt violation; possession of marijuana less than an ounce; and warrant. Barnette was a passenger in a vehicle stopped for a seat belt violation. She gave officers fake information and, when officers learned her true identity, they learned she had a warrant. The driver of the vehicle consented to a search and officers found a small white pill and suspected marijuana near the passenger's side seat.
•David Andrew Martinello, 25, 5647 Mountain Oak Dr., Braselton — aggravated assault. Martinello allegedly threw a glass object at a family member and lunged at another while holding a sharp object. The family members locked themselves in a room until officers arrived. The officers found Martinello walking on a golf cart path, carrying a shiny object in one hand and a small object in the other. He threw both into the wood line before officers made contact with him.
