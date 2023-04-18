Braselton police were recently called to a disturbance on Wayside Terrace where a man and a woman reportedly clashed over a bag of chips.
The man reportedly grabbed the bag during the dispute over the chips, causing it to rip.
An officer told the woman that nothing illegal transpired during the chip incident.
Police were later called out to the residence again after the two reportedly argued over a phone. The woman said the man spit in her face during the argument and locked her out of the residence before eventually letting her back in.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other recent incidents reported by Braselton police include:
•domestic disturbance on Blanc Way where a woman said she no longer wanted her ex-boyfriend to contact her.
•information on Rue Charlemagne Dr. where a man was reportedly found unresponsive in a hotel room. According to the incident report, the man was breathing but appeared to be under the influence of prescription medication. Emergency medical service workers transported him to Northeast Georgia Medical Center-Braselton.
•juvenile complaint on Jackson Ave. where a child reportedly hit his younger brothers, while another juvenile at the location told an officer he wanted to harm himself.
•drug investigation on I-85 where a driver was cited for possession of marijuana (less than one ounce) during a traffic stop for speeding at 100 mph. The driver was also ticketed for driving with a suspended or revoked license and speeding.
•agency assist on I-85 where a tag was reported stolen. The driver said he was unaware the tag was stolen. He was cited for concealing the identity of a motor vehicle, driving with expired registration and driving with an expired driver’s license. According to the incident report, there was insufficient probable cause to charge the driver with theft by receiving.
ARRESTS
Recent arrests reported by Braselton police include:
•Khalif J. Buggs, 22, 1093 Crown River Pkwy., McDonough — possession of a Schedule I or II substance, possession of marijuana (less than one ounce), possession of drug-related objects and speeding. Buggs was arrested after police reportedly found THC gummies while searching his vehicle. According to the arrest report, police pulled over Buggs for speeding and searched his vehicle because it smelled like marijuana. Marijuana and a digital scale, along with the THC gummies, were reportedly found during the search.
•Catina T. Nix, 31, 1910 Chandler Rd., Gainesville; Matthew Angel Hernandez, 23, 39 Becca Dr., Hoschton — bench warrants. Both Nix and Hernandez were arrested after police responded to a shoplifting report on Jackson Ave. and reportedly discovered both had outstanding warrants. According to the arrest report, Nix’s warrants were out of Gwinnett County and Barrow County for shoplifting, while Hernandez’s warrant was out of Hall County (no charge listed).
•Jarrius XE Hampton, 30, 323 Tolles Bury Ct., Winston Salem, North Carolina — possession of a Schedule I or II substance, possession of marijuana (less than one ounce), possession of drug-related objects, driving without a valid driver’s license and an expired decal on a license plate. Police arrested Hampton after finding what appeared to be ecstasy in his vehicle during a traffic stop following an alert to law enforcement regarding Hampton’s vehicle. The vehicle had reportedly been linked to multiple entering auto incidents in Oconee County, South Carolina.
•Arthur Nicholas Dunwoody, 28, 1152 Lexington Ridge Rd., Hoschton — possession of a Schedule I or II substance, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug-related objects, possession of marijuana (less than one ounce) and suspended/canceled/revoked driver’s license. Dunwoody was arrested after a search of his vehicle reportedly revealed a crystal-like substance believed to be methamphetamine. According to the arrest report, an orange pill was also found, along with a digital scale. Dunwoody reportedly handed over a bag of marijuana before the search. He was reportedly pulled over after an officer smelled marijuana coming from Dunwoody’s vehicle while the officer was parked at a traffic light.
•Jeffrey Scott Elmore, 53, 198 Wyatt St., Jefferson — possession of a Schedule I or II substance, possession of drug-related objects and wipers/tent/windshield violation. Elmore was arrested after illegal drugs were reportedly found in his pocket during a traffic stop for a cracked windshield. According to the arrest report, an officer deployed a drug-detection dog to conduct a free-air sniff of Elmore’s vehicle based on Elmore’s driving behavior and body language while answering drug-related questions. The dog reportedly alerted the officer to the driver’s-side door, which led to a search of Elmore. Elmore reportedly had a glass methamphetamine pipe with burnt residue, a small black pouch containing two small plastic bags with a white crystal-like substance believed to be methamphetamine, a suspected Oxycodone pill and a wrapped dollar bill containing a crushed powder, suspected to be Oxycodone, in his right front pocket.
