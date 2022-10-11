A woman who works at a Friendship Rd. business said she was choked and pushed into a wall by another woman during an argument over lights left on at the office.
The woman told Braselton Police that the other woman grabbed her neck and pushed her against the wall, causing her to hit her head. The woman said she feared for her life.
The other woman said the complainant grabbed her by the hand during the argument and that she threw her hand off of her.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other recent incidents reported to Braselton police include:
•criminal trespass on New Liberty Rd. where a juvenile said another juvenile followed him to his home after a confrontation at school and attempted to pull him out of his vehicle and fight him.
•harassment and stalking on Hwy. 53 where a man reportedly contacted a woman via phone and online multiple times despite being told to stop. The man, who had a possible arrest warrant out of Clarke County, also reportedly showed up at the woman’s place of work.
•information on Berkshire Trace where a man said his medication and driver’s license were missing after he was transported to the hospital for an overdose.
•drug investigation on Hwy. 53 where a driver was cited for possession of marijuana (less than one ounce) during a traffic stop for reportedly speeding and running a traffic light. The driver reportedly handed the substance over to an officer, who reported that the vehicle smelled like marijuana.
•battery on Sienna Valley Dr. where a man reportedly burst through a door and shoved his cousin, who sustained a cut on his lip. He also reportedly had scratch marks on his arm and neck. A woman at the residence, who broke up the fight, reportedly had marks on her face but declined to discuss the injury.
•damage to property on Lewis Braselton Blvd. where a truck driver reportedly backed into a town stop sign, bending it.
ARRESTS
Recent arrests reported by Braselton police include:
•Min Joo Jang, 35, 2360 Stephens Center Dr., Duluth — speeding and attempting to elude. Jang was arrested after he reportedly did not stop after an officer activated his lights to pull over Jang for speeding on I-85. Jang was reportedly forced off the road with a rolling road block by two officers. Jang reportedly did not leave his vehicle in park, and when he exited, it rolled and struck one of the patrol vehicles, damaging the rear door.
•Terrence E. Henderson, 31, 5762 Westover Village Dr., Richmond, Virginia — Henderson was arrested during a traffic stop when it was learned that he had multiple felony warrants out of Virginia, according to the arrest report. The woman who accompanied him was listed as a missing person.
•Amy Elizabeth Baxter, 30, 1918 Henderson Falls Way, Braselton — driving under the influence of alcohol. Baxter was arrested after she reportedly struck her own mailbox, admitted to consuming four alcoholic beverages and showed signs of intoxication, including slurred speech and difficulty with balance. She refused a field sobriety test, according to the arrest report. Baxter reportedly resisted arrest, initially, while being handcuffed. She was also cited for failure to report striking an object.
•Sallianne Burgess, 49, 20 Ward St., Fall River, Massachusetts — driving under the influence of alcohol, suspended or revoked driver’s license and expired license plate decal. Burgess was arrested after being pulled over for an expired license plate decal and reportedly failed a field sobriety test. Burgess was administered the test after an officer reported that she smelled like alcohol. She also tested positive for alcohol on a portable breath test.
•Gervin Josue Gomez-Cabrera, 31, 208 Arbour Way, Suwanee — driving under the influence of alcohol, speeding, driving without a valid driver’s license and open container. Gomez-Cabrera was arrested after being pulled over for speeding and reportedly showing signs of intoxication. His vehicle reportedly smelled like alcohol, and he admitted to drinking and stumbled while exiting his vehicle, according to the arrest report. Gomez-Cabrera reportedly refused a field-sobriety test. An open beer was also reportedly found in his vehicle.
•Jose Luis Aleman-Camacho, 29, 4071 Pine Valley, Tucker — driving without a valid driver’s license, reckless driving, use of a license plate for the purpose of concealing the identity of a vehicle, no proof of insurance and open container. Aleman-Camacho was arrested after a traffic stop during which he reportedly did not have a driver's license. He was stopped by an officer after pulling into a gas station at an unsafe speed, according to the arrest report. His registration had reportedly been canceled and he was unable to provide proof of insurance. An open can of beer was also reportedly found in the vehicle.
•Donald Brandon Cain, 39, 324 Sullivan, Rincon — battery and cruelty to children. Cain was arrested for reportedly grabbing his wife’s hair, pulling her to the ground and striking her left ear. His wife had a swollen ear and a small scratch on her nose, while her neck was also red, according to the arrest report. The couple’s children were reportedly at the scene during the incident.
