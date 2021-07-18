Hall County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) investigators are charging a Gainesville man with murder following the early Saturday morning (July 17) shooting of another man off of East Ridge Rd., according to a press release.
Daniel Guerrero, 32, faces a charge of malice murder in the case.
Detectives have identified the victim as Qualyn Tanner, 21, of Gainesville. Tanner’s next of kin has been notified. The body was sent to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Crime Lab for autopsy.
Just before 2 a.m., HCSO deputies responded to a call to check the area after a member of the community heard gunshots along Wade Dr. Deputies found the body of the victim, later identified as Tanner, behind a residence on the street. Tanner had been shot multiple times.
Investigators also responded and later identified Guerrero as a suspect. At approximately 8:30 a.m., investigators located Guerrero walking along I-985 in Hall County. Detectives took him into custody without incident.
The crime remains under investigation by HCSO.
