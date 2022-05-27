A suspect has been arrested and charged in the May 13, 2022 murder of Billie Lee Davis, 37, a resident of a homeless camp off Queen City Parkway in Gainesville.
On Thursday (May 26), investigators with the Hall County Sheriff’s Office arrested Pedro Morales-Valle, 42, and charged him with malice murder. Other charges are pending against the suspect.
Investigators said the victim and the suspect had both been living in the same homeless camp at the time of the crime. They believe the two became involved in an argument in the overnight hours on May 13 and Morales-Valle shot Davis. Davis’ body was discovered several hours later.
Morales-Valle remains in the Hall County Jail with no bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.