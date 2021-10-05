Two residents recently said someone shot an arrow into the back wall of their McNeal Rd. home. The arrow reportedly penetrated through the wall almost completely, according to the incident report.
The residents of the home said they believed a neighbor, seen wearing hunting camouflage, shot the arrow. A deputy questioned the neighbor and inspected his crossbow and arrows, which appeared similar to the arrow shot into the residence but were a different brand.
The neighbor denied shooting the arrow into the wall.
Other recent incidents reported to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office include:
•suspicious activity on Evergreen Ct. where a woman said two females, one of which had a bottle of Windex in her hand, knocked on her door repeatedly.
•dispute on Duck Rd. where a woman, who could not walk due to a recent knee surgery, said her husband yelled at her because he was doing all the housework. She said he then acted like he was going to hit her. The man said he did not hit the woman.
•agency assist on Hwy. 124 to an accident where two people were transported to Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Braselton.
•accident with a deer on Hwy. 53 where a pregnant woman was transported to Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Braselton for an evaluation.
•dispute on Hwy. 53 where a woman said a driver followed her home from a restaurant and yelled obscenities at her. She said the motorist exited the car and started yelling, cursing and hitting her mailbox when she returned home. He then left in his vehicle prior to a deputy’s arrival, according to the incident report.
•suspicious activity on Skelton Rd. where a man said his neighbor continues to knock on his window and run off. The man said he also believes his neighbor scratched his vehicle and put something in his gas tank that prevented the lid from closing.
•simple battery/violence on Duck Rd. where a woman said her husband struck her on the finger during a prior incident to which deputies responded. The woman said during the previous incident that her husband did not hit her but said she now believes he caught part of her finger and she didn’t realize it.
•welfare check on Peachtree Rd. where a woman said her father was unresponsive and she couldn’t enter the residence. The woman eventually gained entry and the man was treated by emergency medical services.
•animal complaint on Olde Wick Trail where a woman said a dog prevented her from exiting her vehicle.
•suspicious activity on Hwy. 124 were a motorist was reportedly driving all over the roadway and was seen stumbling while exiting his vehicle at a gas station.
•suspicious activity on Commons Dr. where a vehicle was reportedly blocking the roadway. Two male occupants of the vehicle were reportedly arguing.
•mental subject on Hwy. 124 where a woman was reportedly wandering into neighbors yards. According to the incident report, deputies have responded to the residence multiple times.
•theft by taking on Betsy Ross Ln. where a man said the catalytic converter from his car was stolen.
•juvenile issue on Betsy Ross Ln. where a woman said her son was missing when she woke up, but later found him playing in a utility trailer in the street. The child’s uncle said a door had been left open, allowing the child to leave the residence.
•death investigation (non-murder) on Freedom Pkwy. where a man sitting on a couch was found non-responsive. The man reportedly suffered from high blood pressure and had not taken his medication for several days.
•suspicious activity on Hwy. 53 where a man and his girlfriend reportedly got into an argument after hours at a store.
•information on Jaxco Junction were a student’s phone was possibly hacked.
•mental subject on Traditions Walk where a woman was reportedly lying facedown in a turning lane. The woman was given a ride home but was later seen running into traffic and found to be visibility upset and crying, according to the report. A deputy arranged for a mental evaluation for the woman due to the number of calls received recently regarding her. A neighbor requested that she be barred from his property.
•animal complaint on Gold Crest Dr. where a delivery driver said a dog, who out from an open garage door, bit him.
•criminal trespass on Cedar Rock Dr. where a man said adults riding four-wheelers down a dirt road are speeding and doing doughnuts. He also said the four-wheeler riders removed his no trespassing signs and damaged his mailbox.
•suspicious activity on Caldwell Ln. where a man said he sold a vintage car to a buyer, who claimed to have written a check for over the amount and asked for the man to send him a check for the difference.
•driving with a suspended license on New Liberty Church Rd. where a motorist was cited for the infraction following an accident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.