Braselton authorities were recently called for an attempted burglary at Trigger Time, an indoor gun range.
Officers with the Braselton Police Department were called to the Spout Springs Rd. business on Sept. 11 for the report.
A security camera video showed a box-style U-Haul pull up to the front of the business shortly after midnight. The driver tried to ram its way into the business, but was stopped by security poles that were in front of the store.
The driver left the scene.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other recent incidents reported to the BPD were:
•lost/found property on Hwy. 211 where someone lost a wallet.
•speeding and possession of marijuana less than an ounce on I-85 where officers stopped a vehicle for driving 93-miles-per-hour. They smelled marijuana in the vehicle and cited two passengers after finding the substance.
•information on Henry St. where a woman reported a package was wrongfully delivered to her address. It reportedly contained thousands of dollars worth of money orders.
•criminal trespass on Golf Club Dr. where someone damaged a gate.
•theft on Spout Springs Rd. where a vehicle tow dolly was missing.
•burglary on Broadway Ave. where someone entered an office and took a laptop charger, extension cord, a decorative box and a plant. Over $700 was also missing, along with a lock box.
•damage to property on Braselton Pkwy. where a vehicle damaged a gate.
•criminal trespass on Hwy. 211 where a man reportedly grabbed a woman and got into an altercation with several men. He then reportedly threw glasses off a bar top, breaking them.
•information on Bucknell Dr. where a man with terminal cancer died.
•theft on Bald Cypress Dr. where a man reported his son took his vehicle without permission and was involved in a wreck.
•disturbance on Rue Charlemagne Dr. where a woman said she took a picture of an intoxicated man and the man's wife confronted her. The woman reportedly yelled obscenities, and grabbed the complainant by the hear and punched her in the head.
•theft on Legends Way where a man reported between $80,000-$100,000 worth of items were stolen while he was moving.
•harassment on New Liberty Way where a woman reported her ex-husband violated a temporary protection order.
•affray/fight on Broadway Ave. where a man reported a coworker yelled at him, pushed him and punched him in the chest.
ARRESTS
Recent arrests made by the BPD were:
•Clarence Travon Welch, 23, 826 Allendale St., Baltimore, Mary. — speeding; reckless driving; and driving with a suspended/revoked license. Welch was stopped for driving 97-mph on I-85. He was arrested after officers learned his license was suspended.
•Demontre Quintrel Morgan, 27, 3442 Maury St., Apt. G, Richmond, Va. — simple battery. Morgan and a woman got into an argument and reportedly pushed and pulled her. Witnesses said he hit the woman.
•Lorenzo Antwan Hill-Staten, 31, 55 Harvey St., New Brunswick, N.J. — speeding; driving with a suspended/revoked license; and possession of marijuana less than an ounce. Hill was stopped for driving 90-mph on I-85. They also learned his license was suspended. He also had marijuana in the vehicle.
•Christopher O. Parquette, 21, 2585 Wedgewood Dr., Semmes, Ala. — speeding; driving under the influence (DUI)-alcohol; turning movement/signal violation; and expired tag. Parquette was stopped for driving 88-mph on I-85. They smelled alcohol on him and he was arrested following field sobriety and breath tests.
•Grayling Dimorio Bolston, 40, 27 3rd Ave., Atlanta, and Deanna Danyelle McCrorey, 39, 1500 Beacon Ridge Rd., Apt. 1006, Charlotte, N.C. — possession of marijuana; possession of a controlled substance; and possession of drug-related objects. Bolston faces additional charges of speeding, obstruction and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. McCrorey faces an additional charge of passing a guard line with drugs. The two were stopped in a vehicle traveling 84-mph on I-85. Officers smelled marijuana and found the substance in the vehicle, along with grinders, scales, a large number of cell phones and three firearms. McCrorey also had suspected MDMA and ecstasy on her, which Bolston claimed was his. Bolston also reportedly tried to hide marijuana from officers. After they were arrested, additional marijuana was found on McCrorey at the jail.
•Olivia Maria Olvera, 21, 2413 NW Genes Little Acres 5, Arcadia, Fla. — purchase, possession, manufacture or sale of a controlled substance or marijuana; possession of a Schedule I or II Controlled Substance; and speeding. Olvera was stopped for driving 89-mph on I-85. Officers smelled marijuana and ultimately found synthetic marijuana inside of a football, which Olvera said belonged to someone else. She also had MDMA on her person.
•Derek Dewayne Gray, 41, 253 Franklin St., Braselton — warrant. Officers were called for a verbal dispute and arrested Gray after learning he had a warrant. He was taken to the hospital after passing out when he arrived at the jail. Gray was also cited for possession of marijuana less than an ounce.
•Neville E. Erasmus, 46, 3783 Oxford Cir., Doraville — DUI-alcohol and criminal trespass. Erasmus reportedly struck a lamp pole at Chateau Elan, causing the pole to land about 50-80 feet away. Officers found Erasmus' vehicle after following a line on the roadway apparently caused by the tire rim after the his tire flattened. There was extensive damage to his vehicle and officers smelled alcohol on him. He was arrested after a field sobriety test.
•Angela Hughes, 45, 602 Brockton Loop, Jefferson — possession of methamphetamine and taillight violation. Officers stopped Hughes, knowing she had a warrant. Her vehicle also had a broken taillight. She gave consent to search the vehicle and officers found needles with meth residue in each needle.
