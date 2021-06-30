Hall County authorities are seeking information on a runaway juvenile who was last seen one month ago.
Lane Aaron Grindle, 17, of Gainesville was reported missing by family on Monday, May 31.
He was last seen by a neighbor near his M. G. Drive home at approximately 12:30 p.m. on the same day.
Grindle was wearing a teal blue flat-billed hat and jeans (shirt type unknown). He was carrying a backpack and a sling-type bag.
Grindle is 5'9" and weighs 250 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eyes.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Investigator Phillips at 770-536-5206.
