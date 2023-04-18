Gwinnett police seek information in locating three vehicles stolen from a Hoschton-area residence last month, according to a news release from the department.
A Gwinnett man in Hoschton told authorities that someone took three classic trucks and a trailer from his Hog Mountain Rd. home on March 21.
According to Gwinnett police, the man's 2022 Delta Tilt trailer was found in Jackson County by the Jackson County Sheriff's Office. The department said the stolen vehicles were:
•a red 1986 K10 Chevy Silverado 4x4 with a short bed, fleetside, eight-cylinder engine
•a black 1987 R10 Chevy Silverado 2x4 short bed, fleetside, eight-cylinder engine.
•a black 1990 C-1500 Chevy SS, 454 litter engine 2x4, and the 49th or 50th SS made
According to Gwinnett police, the collective value of the vehicles is $150,000.
Those with information about the thefts can leave information anonymously by calling Atlanta Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS or visiting www.stopcrimeATL.com.
