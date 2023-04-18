N1910P26004C.TIF

Gwinnett police seek information in locating three vehicles stolen from a Hoschton-area residence last month, according to a news release from the department.

A Gwinnett man in Hoschton told authorities that someone took three classic trucks and a trailer from his Hog Mountain Rd. home on March 21.

