Local and federal agents dismantled a South Hall County methamphetamine conversion lab and arrested two men for trafficking the drug during a collaborative investigation on February 3.
The Gainesville/Hall County Multi-Agency Narcotics Squad (MANS Unit), Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) and Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) conducted the investigation targeting the lab and distribution location on Peachtree Drive in Buford.
The DEA’s Clandestine Laboratory Enforcement Team executed the federal search warrant at the house and found numerous containers filled with methamphetamine oil, as well as containers filled with a mixture of paint and methamphetamine oil.
Agents arrested Gerardo Valencia-Cervantes 29, of Deland, Fla., and Ismael Marin-Urbina, 36, of Jonesboro, without incident at the home. Each man is charged with trafficking methamphetamine.
According to the preliminary investigation, the drug trafficking organization transported methamphetamine-infused paint to the house, where the drug was extracted. Criminals would then convert the oil into a solid crystal form for distribution and sale to users.
Agents recovered enough methamphetamine oil to equate to approximately 60 kilograms of methamphetamine with a street value of $6 million.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.