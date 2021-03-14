Hall County Sheriff's Office investigators recently received the autopsy–determined cause of death for the six deceased victims of the Foundation Food Group industrial incident.
According to the death certificates, the cause of death for all six victims was asphyxia due to, or as a consequence of liquid nitrogen exposure.
The incident occurred on Jan. 28 at Foundation Food Group on Memorial Park Dr. in Gainesville.
The victims included:
- Jose DeJesus Elias-Cabrera, 45, of Gainesville
- Corey Alan Murphy, 35, of Clermont
- Nelly Perez-Rafael, 28, of Gainesville (female)
- Saulo Suarez-Bernal, 41, of Dawsonville
- Victor Vellez , 38, of Gainesville
- Edgar Vera-Garcia, 28, of Gainesville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.