Congressman Jody Hice (GA-10) recently presented the Hice Headliner Award to Barrow County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Barry Chandler.
Each month, Congressman Hice recognizes one "outstanding local citizen who goes above and beyond to help their neighbors and strengthen the community."
“Deputy Chandler was brought to my attention by a local resident, who experienced a sexual assault and reported it to the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office,” said Congressman Hice. “One can only imagine how difficult that experience must be, but in her words, ‘He treated me respectfully, professionally, and with compassion. Each and every interaction took me one small step closer to personal healing.’ Deputy Chandler investigates a variety of crimes in his role at the Sheriff’s Office, and his colleagues confirm that he serves the community with compassion and kindness.”
View a video about Deputy Chandler and why he was chosen as the Hice Headliner for the month of July on Congressman Jody Hice's YouTube page.
To nominate an individual who is making a positive impact in the community, send an email to Jessica.Hayes@mail.house.gov.
