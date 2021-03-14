The Bearers of the Oath recently hosted its conference 2 at the Jackson County Fire Training Facility located in Jefferson.
"The Bearers of Oath group was formed to give back to firefighters that are not able to go to training conferences across the nation due to budget constraints, work restrictions or other ancillary issues out of their control," organizers said.
The City of Jefferson's Fire Chief Mark H. Duke was approached about the possibility of hosting this conference, and Jackson County Firefighters got to attend the conference for free.
"Chief Duke has been instrumental in being a liaison between Assistant Fire Chief Shane Bentley (Cornelia Fire Department) and Jackson County by being the host department and getting much needed training delivered by nationally recognized fire service instructors," organizers said.
The program included instructors from the states of Texas, Florida, Kentucky, Ohio, Indiana and Georgia.
Information about the conference can be found at https://www.bearersoftheoath.com.
