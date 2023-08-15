police lights

A collection of beer steins worth $3,000 and other items were reportedly stolen from a West Jackson residence recently.

According to a burglary report filed by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO), a woman said six beer steins valued at $500 each were taken, along with a silver tea set and multiple pieces of jewelry, from the Maddox Rd. location.

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.