A collection of beer steins worth $3,000 and other items were reportedly stolen from a West Jackson residence recently.
According to a burglary report filed by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO), a woman said six beer steins valued at $500 each were taken, along with a silver tea set and multiple pieces of jewelry, from the Maddox Rd. location.
She said someone had pried open the backdoor to the residence.
Other recent incidents reported to the JCSO included:
•information on Hwy. 124 at Gum Springs Church Rd. where a driver reportedly left the scene of a two-vehicle accident. The vehicle of the driver who remained at the scene sustained minor paint damage and lost a mirror due to the collision.
•dispute on Lauren Marie Rd. where a woman said she argued with her fiance’s grandmother over how she was being treated. She said no physical altercation occurred between the two, but another woman grabbed her shoulder as she tried to leave.
•suspicious activity on Charlotte Dr. where a man reportedly slept in a car in front of a residence. The deputy told him to leave the area.
•terroristic threats and acts on Legacy Knoll Lane where a deputy responded to an incident involving two students.
•animal complaint on Huntington Trail where a woman said her dog bit a neighbor on the forearm, sending the neighbor to the emergency room for stitches.
•fraud on Goldcrest Dr. where a woman said someone wrote a $5,050 check from her account and ordered replacement checks.
•information on Cooper Bridge Rd. where a woman who was reportedly drinking accused her neighbor of selling drugs out of his home. She reportedly yelled toward the neighboring residence to “stop selling drugs” when a car entered the driveway.
•dispute on South Hampton Circle regarding a road rage incident where a man said he followed another driver home for “brake checking” him. The man said he thought the driver was a teen and was going to speak to him about the incident. The other driver, who was an adult, reportedly did not want to meet with deputies about the dispute.
•suspicious activity on Marshall Clark Rd. where a shirtless man reportedly yelled and screamed from his rear deck. The man told a deputy he was yelling for his dog who had gotten loose.
•criminal trespass on Hawthorn Way where someone reportedly vandalized a man’s fence, breaking its metal hinges and bending one of the bars.
•dispute on Jefferson Ave. where a woman said another resident allows homeless people in their apartment building. She said the resident approached her aggressively when she confronted him about the issue.
•information on Hwy. 53 where a man said his car rolled into the side of a trailer, breaking a water line.
•information on Candlewood Lane where a woman said her grandson took her vehicle, while she slept, to visit a girl. She did not press charges against her grandson.
•theft on Prescott Point where a woman said someone used her credit card account and took an unspecified amount of money.
•dispute on Creekview Dr. where neighbors reportedly argued over an incident between their dogs.
•runaway juvenile on Panther Ct. where a man returned home to find his garage door open and his son missing. He also said his son’s bike was missing and his phone was turned off.
•dispute on West Castle Dr. where a man and woman reportedly argued over marital issues. The woman said she thought of hurting herself during the dispute but no longer did. The man said his wife did not take her medication and began breaking plates during the altercation. She denied breaking the plates intentionally.
•suspicious activity on Hwy. 332 where a man saw via a Ring camera a woman with multiple bags knock on his front door, then walk around to his truck.
•animal complaint on Bill Watkins Rd. where a man said two dogs were “messing” with his chickens. He said the dogs were friendly when he approached them and thought someone might have lost them.
