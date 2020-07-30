Braselton police were recently called for a number of entering auto incidents and a vehicle theft in the Riverstone subdivision.
The incidents occurred on July 14.
In one break-in on Bendcreek Ln., a Bible was stolen from a vehicle.
Also on Bendcreek Ln., a man reported a 2019 GMC Terrain was taken. The keys had been left in the unlocked vehicle. The driver's wallet was also in the vehicle.
Another theft was reported on Stonebridge Cove where someone entered a vehicle and took several items including credit cards and money.
Other break-ins (five in total) occurred on Stonebridge Cove, Cloverfield Way and Brookshire Ct. In each of those incidents, vehicles were entered, but nothing was taken.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other recent incidents reported to the BPD were:
•theft on Yvette Way where stair treads were taken from an under-construction house.
•damage to property on Hwy. 53 where a tractor-trailer damaged a sign.
•damage to property on I-85 where a woman struck a bed-liner from a truck.
•suspicious activity on Spout Springs Rd. where a man with a juvenile had passed out at a restaurant table. He had reportedly struck a curb in his vehicle. Someone later came to retrieve the man and child. The Department of Family and Children services was also called.
•miscellaneous report on Reisling Dr. where a man said someone contacted him, claiming his Amazon account had been hacked. But the man didn't have an Amazon account.
•criminal damage to property on Mossy Oak Landing where a man said his girlfriend's ex went through his vehicle and damaged doors. A witness saw the suspect beating on the complainant's front door while yelling obscenities. He allegedly punched the garage door, then entered the man's vehicle and threw items on the ground.
•damage to property on Autumn Maple Dr. where a man reportedly got upset at a neighborhood gate because security wouldn't let him through. He drove through the gate arm, causing damage.
•domestic disturbance on Shore Isle where a woman said she and a man got into an argument and it became physical. She said the man pushed her, but couldn't give solid details. Officers weren't able to make contact with the man.
•death investigation on Brookstone Trail where a man was found unresponsive at a residence.
•miscellaneous report on Braselton Pkwy. where someone abandoned a priority mail box at a business. It contained children's clothing.
•damage to a vehicle on Village Way where a windshield was damaged.
•theft on Exchange Way where someone broke a vehicle window and took her pocket book which contained credit cards, cash and other personal items.
ARREST
The BPD also recently arrested:
•Steven Earl Huggins, 58, 404 N. 16th St., Oakdale, La. — speeding; driving with a suspended/revoked license; and driving unsafe improperly-equipped vehicle. Huggins was stopped for speeding and he told officers his gas pedal sticks to the floorboard of his vehicle. Officers later learned his license was suspended and he had a warrant out of Louisiana.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.