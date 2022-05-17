A motorcyclist led Braselton police on a chase that reached 140 mph and ended with him striking an officer’s vehicle, according to a recent arrest report.
Steven Wayne Varnadore, 32, 4550 Brent Dr., Ball Ground, was charged with fleeing or attempting to elude, reckless driving, driving too fast for conditions, improper tag display and a taillight violation.
According to the report, an officer stopped Varnadore on Hwy. 124 for driving without a tag, but Varnadore sped off from the location. Varnadore reportedly drove “extremely” recklessly while fleeing, reaching speeds of over 100 mph, and passed several vehicles on a double yellow line.
An additional officer caught up with Varnadore on Hwy. 124 near Spout Springs Rd. and assisted with the pursuit of Varnadore, who continued to drive at speeds over 100 mph.
Varnadore reportedly turned right at Hamilton Mill Parkway and then turned right on I-85 Northbound where he accelerated to 140 mph and weaved through traffic in an attempt to elude police.
Varnadore reportedly exited at Hwy. 211 where he struck an officer’s patrol car and was arrested. Barrow County Emergency Medical Services (EMS) responded to the scene to check Varnadore due to the collision with the patrol vehicle. Varnadore, who was cleared by EMS staff, was then taken to the Barrow County Jail.
Wanted man flees police on Spout Springs Rd.
A man wanted on an outstanding warrant recently fled Braselton police from a Spout Springs Rd. location.
Charles Keith Duvall, 331 Jett Roberts Rd., Jefferson, is wanted by the Braselton Police Department for obstruction of law enforcement. He is also wanted by the Banks County Sheriff’s Office for shoplifting.
The passenger in Duvall’s vehicle, Courtney Marie Delph, 2208 Saint Albans Place, Buford, was arrested for an outstanding warrant out of Hall County.
Duvall reportedly fled on Spout Springs Rd. after talking briefly with an officer. The officer initially pursued Duvall in his patrol car and then on foot. Duvall reportedly jumped over a fence and entered the woodline behind a business.
A K9 unit was called to the scene but eventually lost Duvall’s trail.
The incident began when the officer approached Duvall’s vehicle, which was reportedly parked at a business after hours. The officer ran the vehicle’s tag, which revealed the warrant out of Banks County for Duvall.
Duvall told the officer that the vehicle was broken down and he was waiting for someone to pick him up and Delph up. After speaking with Duvall and Delph, the officer ran Delph’s name, revealing warrants out of Hall County and the City of Morrow.
Duvall reportedly fled while the officer returned to his vehicle to run information on Delph.
ARRESTS
Other recent arrests reported by Braselton police include:
•Jamarion Le’Monze Ray, 23, 106 Jasmine Cove, Simpsonville, South Carolina — speeding, reckless driving and failure to yield to an emergency vehicle. Ray was arrested after he reportedly failed to stop for several miles after an officer attempted to pull him over for driving 104 mph.
•Seth Edward Bullock, 22, 2135 Kirkland Dr., Statham — driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs, open container, failure to maintain lane and a seat belt violation. An officer stopped Bullock for failing to maintain his lane on a turn, smelled alcohol on him and arrested Bullock after he failed a field sobriety test.
•Jamal Terrell Jones, 22, 221 Lombardy Circle, Athens — giving false information, suspended or revoked driver’s license and a violation for material affixed to a vehicle which obstructs vision. Jones was arrested after being pulled over for driving a vehicle with a dark window tint and then giving an officer someone else’s identification.
•Douglas Arthur Evans, 66, 125 Oak Valley Dr., Oxford — possession of a Schedule I and II substance and crossing guard lines with weapons and drugs without consent. Evans was reportedly arrested after his vehicle broke down and it was discovered that he had a warrant for his arrest out of Coweta County. A search of Evans by jail staff revealed cocaine rolled up in a dollar bill inside of his sock.
•Corey Anthony Fitzpatrick, 2605 Abiqua Falls Ct., Braselton — bench warrant. Fitzpatrick was arrested when police were called to a residence for a dispute and learned that he had a warrant for his arrest out of Hall County.
•Miniki Kim, 42, 3444 Pratt Way, Bethlehem — driving under the influence of alcohol and prohibited stopping, standing and parking. Kim was arrested after he reportedly passed out in his vehicle while stopped in a right turn lane on Hwy. 124 and subsequently failed a field sobriety test.
INCIDENTS
Recent incidents reported by Braselton police include:
•speeding, material affixed to a vehicle which obstructs vision and possession of marijuana (less than one ounce) on I-85 where a motorist was cited for the violations during a traffic stop.
•entering auto on Silk Tree Pointe where a woman said she saw two people attempt to enter her locked vehicle.
•entering auto on Grand Hickory Dr. where a woman said two suspects attempted to gain entry into her vehicle in her driveway. The two reportedly left after realizing the vehicle was locked.
•simple battery on Summerglen Trail where a juvenile claimed his mother struck him on the arm with a broom. Emergency medical services examined the juvenile and said his injury was consistent with being struck on the arm. The juvenile’s mother said he was “out of control” and had attacked her but did not know how the juvenile sustained a contusion on his arm. The juvenile was transported to Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Braselton. No arrest was made due to insufficient probable cause, according to the incident report.
•domestic disturbance on Shore Isle Terrace where a woman said her boyfriend pushed her and threw items on the floor during a dispute. The man said the woman knocked the contents of a basket onto the floor and that no physical contact had occurred between the two. No arrest was made due to a lack of evidence, according to the incident report.
•missing person on Kilchis Falls Way where a non-verbal autistic juvenile reportedly left his home but was later found at a grocery store on Spout Springs Rd.
•entering auto on Perimeter Circle where a man said someone stole his firearm and wallet out of his vehicle.
•information on Minnehaha Falls Way where a juvenile reportedly went missing after walking her dog but was located after a two-hour search. The juvenile’s mother reportedly took the child to the hospital for a psychological evaluation.
•information on Spout Springs Rd. where two people reported seeing a person, against whom they have placed a temporary protective order, sitting in a parked truck in a grocery store parking lot. The driver of the vehicle reportedly flashed the headlights.
•speeding, possession of marijuana (less than one ounce) and possession of drug-related objects on I-85 where a driver and her passenger were cited during a traffic stop.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.