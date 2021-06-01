Braselton authorities were recently called for a burglary at a local convenience store.
Officers with the Braselton Police Department were called to the Hwy. 211 convenience store on May 18.
Someone broke the front glass of the business and took over $100 worth of cigarettes and several hundred dollars worth of quarters.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other recent incidents reported to the BPD were:
•juvenile complaint on Hwy. 211 where a juvenile smoked marijuana and drank with two males. She was ultimately turned over to the Department of Family and Children Services because a family member couldn't be reached to take custody of her.
•damage to property on I-85 where a skirt from a trailer broke off and hit another vehicle.
•theft on Broadmoor Dr. where a package was delivered to the wrong address.
•miscellaneous report on Sparta Way where a man got into a dispute with a storage company. The man had reportedly been using a unit that didn't have any paperwork connected to it.
•identity theft on Old Winder Hwy. where a man reported another man changed his personal information in an online account.
•fraud on Grand Hickory Dr. where a woman sent $1,050 to someone apparently running a phone service scam.
•domestic disturbance on Grand Hickory Dr. where a man and woman argued and it turned into an attempted altercation.
•identity theft on Perimeter Cir. where a woman said an unemployment claim was fraudulently made in her name.
•fraud on Walnut Woods Dr. where someone paid money in an apparent property scam.
•domestic disturbance on Hwy. 53 where someone reported seeing a man assault a woman in a parking lot. The two said they were practicing self-defense. The officer advised them against doing so in a parking lot.
•simple battery on Abiqua Falls Ct. where a man reportedly slapped a juvenile family member.
ARRESTS
Recent arrests made by the BPD were:
•Kevin Wayne Storey, 49, 100 Guy Maddox Rd., Braselton — possession of marijuana; possession of drug-related objects; driving with a suspended/revoked license; and warrant. Officers stopped the vehicle for not having a tag. They learned he had a warrant and arrested him, later finding suspected marijuana, a metal tray with a crystal-like residue and a cut straw, and a glass pipe.
•Jordan Shayne Powell, 36, 6946 Golden Bud Ln., Flowery Branch — failure to maintain lane and driving under the influence (DUI)-alcohol. Powell was involved in an accident and struck a traffic signal pole. He reportedly smelled of alcohol and had slurred speech and was arrested.
•Mark Wayne Gaylor, 56, 214 Etheridge Rd., Auburn — DUI-drugs; possession of methamphetamine; and possession of drug-related objects. Gaylor was stopped for erratic driving and was arrested after a field sobriety test. Officers later found a large amount of meth in his vehicle.
•Peggy Ann Cannella, 55, 732 Hancock Pl., Braselton — simple battery and obstructing or hindering a law enforcement officer. Cannella was reportedly involved in an argument with another woman and hit her in the arm. When officers attempted to make contact with Cannella, she refused multiple times to come out of the residence. She ultimately came outside and was arrested.
•Lauren Elizabeth Burel, 19, 2657 Spring Cast St., Buford — underage furnish, possession or consumption of alcohol and fake ID. Burel reportedly consumed alcohol at a Braselton business. She had a fake ID in her purse.
•Gage Goff, 17, 28 Montvale Dr., Hoschton — DUI-drugs; and Gavin Stroud, 17, 5670 Dorsey St., Forest Park — possession of a pistol or revolver by someone under 18 years old. Officers stopped a vehicle for failing to maintain lane several times. They smelled marijuana in the vehicle and arrested Goff, the driver, after a field sobriety test. Stroud was arrested after claiming ownership of a handgun that was found in the vehicle.
