A Braselton man was recently charged after causing a scene at a business that he'd been banned from.
Raymond Henry Garner III, 45, 7081 Silk Tree Pt., Braselton, was charged for disorderly conduct and criminal trespass.
Officers with the Braselton Police Department were called to the Grand Hickory Dr. business for Garner, who had been criminally trespassed from the property.
An employee said that Garner hadn't paid his tab and that she'd asked him to leave, but he refused. He allegedly became confrontational and yelled and cursed at her. He also reportedly grabbed her by the arm.
Officers noticed a seat had been pulled back at a bar area in the business and there was liquid on the floor where the struggle occurred.
Garner was placed under arrest and reportedly tried to spit on the officer and pull away during a search. He also reportedly yelled vulgar comments at the employee and said he would not stop visiting the business.
OTHER ARRESTS
Other recent arrests made by the BPD were:
•Amberly Tara Schmelzer, 35, 1472 Craig Dr., Sugar Hill — possession of methamphetamine. Schmelzer was the passenger in a vehicle that was stopped after officers learned the registered owner/driver had a warrant (the driver wasn't arrested because Hall County didn't want to place a hold for the warrant). Officers smelled marijuana and later found meth in Schmelzer's purse.
•Christopher Kevin-David Shuck, 39, 20 Victory St., Gainesville — driving under the influence (DUI)-alcohol and driving with a suspended/revoked license. Officers made contact with Shuck after someone reported a drunk driver. He denied driving the vehicle, but surveillance video at a convenience store confirmed he'd been driving. Officers said Shuck smelled of alcohol and he was arrested after refusing to do a field-sobriety test.
•Benjamin Aaron McCain, 31, 1791 Jesse Cronic Ct., Braselton — simple battery. McCain and a woman got into an argument and he reportedly grabbed a phone from her hand. The woman said he also pushed her.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other recent incidents reported to the BPD were:
•miscellaneous report on Hwy. 124 where officers checked on a man after his wife suspected he wanted to harm himself.
•fleeing or attempting to elude and reckless driving on I-85 where officers attempted to stop a vehicle that was speeding and had a brake light out. The driver didn't stop and was traveling at a high speed. Officers ultimately discontinued the pursuit.
•damage to property on I-85 where two vehicles were damaged after striking an object in the road.
•information on Spout Springs Rd. where a man reported his vehicle was damaged.
•missing person on Summerall Cir. where a woman reported her juvenile daughter was missing and had taken her vehicle and left her cell phone.
•possession of marijuana less than an ounce on Hwy. 211 where officers were called after people smoked marijuana in a hotel room. They were cited and asked to leave.
•suspicious activity on White Azalea St. where officers were called for an unclothed female. The juvenile female had reportedly taken acid. Her parents were contacted and the juvenile was taken to the hospital.
•theft on Abiqua Falls Ct. where a woman said her grandson took her vehicle and purse without permission. He also reportedly took nearly $1,000 from her bank account.
•theft on Braselton Pkwy. where a man reported his cell phone was stolen.
