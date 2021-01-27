A Braselton man faces charges of aggravated child molestation stemming from a 2020 incident.
Hall County Sheriff's Office investigators arrested Benjamin Joseph Head, 20, at the HCSO Headquarters on Jan. 25.
The crimes allegedly happened in Head’s vehicle in the victim’s neighborhood during the early morning hours of April 8, according to the initial investigation. Head knew the female victim who was under the age of 16.
The victim disclosed the incident to a counselor, who reported it to deputies on Sept. 14.
Head remained in jail on Wednesday morning, Jan. 27.
The case remains under investigation by the HCSO.
