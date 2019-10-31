A Braselton man was recently arrested for driving under the influence (DUI) after striking the side of a restaurant.
Braselton Police Department officers arrested Jonathan Gonzalez Quiles, 34, 814 New Liberty Way, Braselton, for DUI-alcohol; duty upon striking a fixture violation; and duty to report an accident with damage violation.
The arrest occurred after someone reported a vehicle struck the side of a Grand Hickory Dr. restaurant.
Officers found a vehicle that matched the description and noticed damage to the front end. Gonzalez got out of the vehicle and was reportedly unsteady on his feet. His clothes were disheveled and he had injuries to his forehead and nose consistent with a wreck.
He also reportedly smelled of alcohol.
Gonzalez was arrested after officers attempted a field-sobriety test.
While Gonzalez wouldn't confirm how his vehicle was damaged, officers said the damage to his vehicle was consistent with the damage to the restaurant. A piece of his license plate cover was also left at the scene.
According to the report, the restaurant's landscaping was destroyed and the building was damaged. Two tables inside the eatery that were up against a wall were also shifted by the impact.
OTHER ARRESTS
Other recent arrests made by the BPD were:
•Mary Catherine Anglin, 31, 488 Walnut Woods Dr., Braselton — reckless conduct. Anglin's 6-year-old child reportedly had an "attitude," so she made him get out of a vehicle at a fast-food restaurant and sit on the curb while she drove away. She said she planned to go next door to another restaurant and let him get into the car. The boy reportedly chased after the vehicle, catching the attention of witnesses who brought the boy into one of the restaurants until police arrived. The Department of Family and Children Services was called. The boy and Anglin's vehicle were released to a family member.
•Marcelo Cardenas-Lopez, 37, 101 Whitney Ct., Mableton — taillight violation; driving without a valid license; and open container violation. Officers stopped Cardenas-Lopez for the light violation and arrested him after learning he didn't have a license. They also found a cup full of an alcoholic beverage in the vehicle.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other recent incidents reported to the BPD were:
•felony theft by taking on Mulberry Park Dr. where someone stole 3,250 gallons of water from the Town of Braselton after water was shut off at a residence. The man was later cited for theft or services.
•damage to a vehicle on I-85 where a vehicle received minor damage after swerving to avoid a collision, striking cones in the process.
•possession of marijuana less than an ounce and possession of drug-related objects on Hwy. 53 where officers were called for a suspicious person and ultimately cited the driver after finding suspected marijuana and a grinder in the vehicle.
•criminal trespass and damaged property at First Tee Gate in Chateau Elan where someone drove through the gate.
•vehicle with false or secret compartment on I-85 where officers stopped a vehicle for a light violation and the driver reportedly appeared confused. Officers found a false compartment inside the vehicle, but nothing was found inside. The vehicle was ultimately towed.
•miscellaneous report on Braselton Pkwy. where a suspicious package was delivered to the Carter's warehouse.
•theft by shoplifting on Hwy. 211 where someone reported a man took items from a store. The complainant said he usually steals one or two bottles of Robitussin.
•entering auto on Braselton Crossing Ln. where a vehicle was broken into but nothing was taken.
•information on Rue Charlemagne Dr. where a man reported he found a wallet in his vehicle.
