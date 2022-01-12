A Braselton man was recently transported to the hospital for a gunshot wound to the head and passed away last week, according to the Braselton Police Department.
According to the incident report, officers were called to a disturbance at a Park Bend residence where officers heard a shot come from within the home while speaking with the man’s wife outside the house.
Officers entered the residence and reportedly found the man lying face-down on the floor with a pistol between his feet. The incident report did not indicate that anyone else was inside the residence.
After rolling the man over, officers found an entry wound in the man’s head. A large amount of blood was seen on the floor, according to the report. The man was also reportedly blue in the face, breathing rapidly and had a faint pulse. His pulse eventually stopped, but an officer administered CPR, and the man reportedly regained a faint pulse.
Hall County Emergency Medical Services arrived on scene and transported the man to Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Gainesville.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other incidents reported to Braselton police include:
•marijuana possession (less than one ounce) and speeding on I-85 where a motorist was cited for the infractions during a traffic stop. The driver reportedly turned over 3.5 grams of pre-packaged marijuana after an officer smelled the substance coming from the vehicle.
•simple battery on Shore Isle Trace where a woman reported that a man threw her against a kitchen wall after he accused her of flirting with a guest. The man reportedly left the scene on a golf cart prior to an officer’s arrival. Warrants for the man’s arrest were obtained through the Hall County Magistrate Court for simple battery, according to the incident report.
•theft on Sienna Valley Dr. where a man said a woman stole his cameras and he had video evidence of her committing the alleged theft. The man also showed the responding officer property that the woman had reportedly damaged. Those items included doors to the residence, a Christmas tree, pencil box and a computer keyboard, according to the incident report.
•disturbance on Hwy. 211 where a man was “acting disorderly” at a business. The man, who was reportedly asking customers for money, became irate after the store clerk asked him to leave, according to the clerk. The man told the responding officer that he asked a customer for gas money which he used to purchase fuel from the store.
•simple battery on Elderberry Pt. where a woman reportedly slapped her boyfriend in the face during an argument as he tried to leave the residence in his truck. The woman said he tried to leave the location with dogs she claimed were hers. The woman said her boyfriend grabbed her by the wrist during the incident, leaving a red mark. She reportedly threw the man’s wallet and cell phone into the yard to prevent him from leaving with the dogs. The man said the woman slapped him several times during the incident and that he used his arm to “stiff arm” her away from him. The woman also reportedly held onto the man’s truck as he attempted to back out.
•disorderly conduct and criminal damage on Hwy. 53 where an intoxicated man reportedly caused damage at a restaurant and bar. According to the incident report, the man yelled and cursed at an employee — who said she feared he would hit her — and later broke a locked door to the business. Warrants were taken out for the man’s arrest.
•hit-and-run on Hwy. 53 where a man said a FedEx truck struck his vehicle’s mirror. The man said the driver of the truck drove off.
•identity fraud on Muskogee Ln. where a woman said the Department of Labor informed her that 15 deposits of $306 each for unemployment were made in her name. She told police she hasn’t collected unemployment since September of 2020.
•burglary on Broadway Ave. where copper wiring and an air compressor where reportedly stolen from a distribution center. Video footage reportedly showed a person enter the facility through a roll-up door and go to where the items were located.
•animal complaint on Grand Hickory Dr. where a woman said her son was bitten by a dog while riding his bike.
ARRESTS
Recent arrests reported by Braselton police include:
•Heather Ann McCusker, 46, 2013 Minnehaha Falls Way, Braselton — simple battery. McCusker’s husband said McCusker reportedly kicked the door to a cabinet where he was standing during an argument, striking him and causing a cut. Her husband had a visible red abrasion, according to the incident report. McCusker, who had reportedly been drinking, told an officer that she did not intend to harm her husband but could not tell the officer “how and in what manner she had closed the door.”
•Julie Manos-Robinson, 45, 2085 Tee Dr., Braselton — simple assault. Manos-Robinson reportedly damaged a man’s bathroom and sent him a text saying that he and his children would be stabbed.
•Jamari Amir East, 305 Yaupon Trail, Braselton — battery. East reportedly “bum-rushed” another man whom he accused of stealing his marijuana. After the man threw East off of him, East reportedly retrieved a butane lighter and the two began to fist fight. The man had a contusion above his left eye and a scratch on his cheek, according to the arrest report.
