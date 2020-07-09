A Braselton man has been charged with multiple felony counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.
Steffan Matthew West, 20, is charged with 10 counts of sexual exploitation of children and was being held without bond in the Hall County Jail on Wednesday afternoon, July 8.
Hall County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested West and seized his cell phone during the execution of a search warrant at West’s home on Tuesday, July 7.
The investigation began in April when the Sheriff’s Office Sex Offender Registration and Tracking (SORT) Unit received complaints about possible crimes being committed by West, a registered sex offender.
According to the initial investigation, between April 30 and June 25, West allegedly used his phone on at least 10 different occasions to have sexually explicit conversations with a person he believed to be a child under the age of 16. West reportedly used social media, phone calls and text messages to communicate with the individual.
The case remains under investigation by the HCSO.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.