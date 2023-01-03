N2105P43003C.TIF

A Braselton man on Golf Club Dr. said he provided $117,000 worth of gift cards over 10 months to a person he met on Instagram, none of which the person reimbursed.

According to a Braselton police report, the man purchased 355 gift cards for a person using a female profile name. The Instagram user reportedly said they would reimburse him over two to three years. But the person later said repayment wasn’t possible due to bank account issues.

