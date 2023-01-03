A Braselton man on Golf Club Dr. said he provided $117,000 worth of gift cards over 10 months to a person he met on Instagram, none of which the person reimbursed.
According to a Braselton police report, the man purchased 355 gift cards for a person using a female profile name. The Instagram user reportedly said they would reimburse him over two to three years. But the person later said repayment wasn’t possible due to bank account issues.
The man said the gift card payments started in February when the person requested $100, claiming to be locked out of their bank account while in Atlanta. The requests continued throughout the year. The man said he sent the user pictures of the gift cards via Instagram direct message. The two used no other method of communication.
According to the report, the user account included no posts and originated in Nigeria.
The man provided credit card statements to show the gift card purchases.
Man loses firearm after leaving it on toilet
A man who carried a pistol into a restaurant bathroom said the firearm was missing when he returned to retrieve it.
According to Braselton police, the man left his Springfield Armor pistol on top of a toilet at the Hwy. 53 restaurant, but he forgot to take the weapon with him when leaving the bathroom. He said the pistol was gone upon returning. Employees said no one had turned in a gun.
Other incidents reported to Braselton police include:
•theft on Morrell Rd. where a man said someone cut the cords of an HVAC unit and removed it from a house.
•information on Hwy. 211 where a truck reportedly caught fire in the middle of a supermarket parking lot. Officers arrived on the scene and extinguished the fire. No one was inside the vehicle, according to the incident report. A witness said she saw the fire start inside the truck. Police contacted the owner, who said the vehicle belonged to her incarcerated son. She said they left it in the parking lot unlocked to surrender it to U.S. Auto Sales from whom they purchased it. Fire personnel arrived on the scene and reportedly called an arson investigator.
•information on Hwy. 124 where a man said his company received traffic citations from Florida related to a vehicle tag the business canceled in 2019.
•drug investigation on Hwy. 53 where an officer cited a driver for possession of marijuana (less than one ounce) and driving with an expired license decal during a traffic stop. The officer also ticketed him for a windshield wiper/tint violation.
•mental subject on Hwy. 53 where a woman said her adult son jumped out of her vehicle and jumped back in. The man reportedly told police that someone was going to kill him. The man then passed out, and EMS transported him to the hospital. According to the incident report, a hospital facility had recently released the man following a stay for a mental evaluation.
•criminal damage to property on Lewis Braselton Blvd. where a man reportedly slashed another man’s tire for speaking to his girlfriend. Police obtained an arrest warrant for property damage.
•simple battery on Lewis Braselton Blvd. where a man and woman reportedly argued in a business parking lot. Both gave conflicting statements, and neither person had visible injuries.
•fraud on Golden Eagle Pkwy. where a man said someone opened a Macy’s American Express Card in his name and charged $785.
Arrests reported to Braselton police include:
•Jeffery R. Conner, 40, 5000 Pilgrim Lane, Auburn — bench warrant (state). An officer arrested Conner when he learned of an arrest warrant for Conner out of Barrow County. Conner had reportedly refused to leave a residence, prompting a call to police.
•Dwayne Ivan Gore, 47, 295 Golden Eagle Pkwy., Braselton — Gore was arrested for reportedly slapping his wife in the face during an argument over money. According to the arrest report, his wife had a red handprint on her face.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.