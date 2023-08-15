Police badge

A Braselton man was arrested for misuse of 911 after reportedly using profanity during two calls expressing his displeasure that Braselton police didn’t give him a ride.

According to the incident report, Nabrendyn Zacamren Harper, 18, 2661 Bald Cypress Dr., initially called 911 to request a ride to cash a check. When told the police department did not provide transportation for personal reasons, Harper began walking to his intended location. But he called 911 again, using profanity to express his anger for not receiving personal transportation. After a second callback, during which Harper reportedly used profanity again, police arrested him.

