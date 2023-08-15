A Braselton man was arrested for misuse of 911 after reportedly using profanity during two calls expressing his displeasure that Braselton police didn’t give him a ride.
According to the incident report, Nabrendyn Zacamren Harper, 18, 2661 Bald Cypress Dr., initially called 911 to request a ride to cash a check. When told the police department did not provide transportation for personal reasons, Harper began walking to his intended location. But he called 911 again, using profanity to express his anger for not receiving personal transportation. After a second callback, during which Harper reportedly used profanity again, police arrested him.
Other recent arrests reported by Braselton police included:
•Kevin Wayne Storey, 51, Graymont Dr., Grayson — possession of a Schedule I, II substance; possession of marijuana (less than one ounce); suspended or revoked driver’s license; suspended, canceled or revoked registration; and no proof of insurance. Storey was arrested after reportedly admitting to having methamphetamine in his vehicle during a traffic stop for suspended registration and having no insurance. A search of the vehicle also reportedly uncovered a plastic container of marijuana.
•Amber Dio’r Nowell, 123 Wayside Terrace, Braselton — battery and criminal damage. Police arrested Nowell after she reportedly struck her boyfriend’s truck during a dispute, broke his driver’s side mirror and assaulted him, leaving lacerations and scratches on his neck. Nowell said her boyfriend pulled her hair. She reportedly sustained cuts on her wrists from the broken mirror glass.
Recent incidents reported to the Braselton police included:
•information on I-85 South where emergency medical staff transported a woman to Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Gainesville for a severe eye injury and multiple facial injuries, along with neck injuries, after a piece of debris from the interstate came through her windshield and struck her in the face. Her vehicle reportedly left the roadway and struck a tree. The woman was later transferred to Grady Hospital in Atlanta for care.
•theft on Lewis Braselton Blvd. where two shipping containers and a chassis were reported missing from a distribution center.
•theft on Hwy. 53 where a man said someone used his name to open five credit accounts and charged $55,066. He said he received multiple calls from collection agencies about the opened accounts, which date back to 2019.
•theft, criminal trespass and damaged property on Claret Village Pkwy. where a man said someone cut the locks to his trailer and stole multiple power tools, totaling over $2,000.
•miscellaneous report on Spout Springs Rd. where video footage reportedly showed a restaurant employee stealing the owner’s Louis Vuitton bag. The employee reportedly returned with the bag, valued at $2,000, with all items except for two Apple tags, which he reportedly removed. The restaurant owner fired the employee but did not pursue charges.
•theft on Braselton Industrial Blvd. where a husband and wife said a man, through whom they accepted a loan to pay for a vehicle, took the vehicle without notifying them. The responding officer referred the case to the department’s criminal investigation unit.
•fraud on Adler Ct. where a woman said someone used her credit card at a business in California.
•fraud on Tisbury Ct. where a woman reported an unauthorized $187 charge on her debit card.
•information on Commons Dr. where a juvenile said a man confronted him in a drive-through over cutting in line to order doughnuts. He said the man grabbed the inside of his vehicle, cursed at him and threatened him. A witness, however, said the teen cursed at and provoked the man during the confrontation. She said the man never cursed at or threatened the juvenile.
