A recent high-speed chase involving Braselton police — during which the suspect reportedly reached speeds of 148 mph — ended in Commerce where Banks County law enforcement officers apprehended the suspect.
The Braselton Police Department charged Quinton Brys Lawson, 20, 572 Latham Rd., Easley, South Carolina, on charges of fleeing or attempting to elude, reckless driving, limitations on passing on the left, reduction in speed requirement for highway work zones, following too closely, forgery and marijuana possession (less than one ounce).
The Commerce Police Department, the Georgia State Patrol and the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) assisted in the pursuit.
According to the arrest report, the pursuit began when a Braselton officer recorded Lawson traveling at 114 mph in a Dodge Charger at mile-marker 128 on I-85 North before Lawson accelerated to 148 mph in a work zone at mile-marker 129. The officer activated his lights as Lawson was slowed by traffic around the 130-mile marker. Lawson then reportedly passed a vehicle in the construction zone on the left shoulder, knocking over barrels. He reportedly weaved in and out of traffic, reaching speeds in excess of 140 mph, according to the arrest report. Braselton officers called off their pursuit at mile-marker 142, but radioed ahead to Commerce police, which set up spike strips at mile-marker 147 while Banks County units set up spike strips at mile-marker 149, according to a JCSO report.
Braselton police, however, resumed their chase to assist a JCSO patrol unit which began pursuit.
The attempt to stop Lawson’s vehicle at mile-marker 147 was unsuccessful, and Lawson continued northbound, exiting off of the interstate at Hwy. 441, according to the JCSO report. There, Banks County units re-initiated the pursuit after Braselton police lost sight of the vehicle. The vehicle reportedly traveled at a high speeds “with heavy smoke” southbound on Hwy. 441 before Banks County units stopped Lawson at the intersection at Mount Olive Rd. Lawson and four passengers were then taken into custody. A loaded Glock 19X handgun was reportedly found on the driver’s side floorboard. The scene was turned over to Braselton police.
According to the Braselton police report, Lawson initially presented a fake ID with a false name to officers. Marijuana residue was reportedly seen throughout Lawson’s vehicle and two bags of marijuana were later found in the car. Officers reportedly found $2,700 cash in the vehicle’s center console and $4,245 in Lawson’s pants pocket. He was unable to explain the reason for carrying that sum of money, according to the report.
The vehicle’s passengers were reportedly released to Commerce police which transported them to a service station to arrange for a ride.
ARRESTS
Other recent arrests reported by Braselton police include:
•Matthew Ryan Rivera, 23, 148 Terrell Ln., Jefferson — speeding and driving under the influence of alcohol. During a reported traffic stop for speeding, an officer smelled alcohol coming from Rivera’s breath and vehicle. Rivera was administered a portable breath test which reportedly yielded a positive reading for alcohol.
•Decorius Travon Haynes, 34, 12133 White Cap, Ln., Houston, Texas — indecent exposure. Haynes was reportedly captured on video masturbating in front of a door to a hotel.
INCIDENTS
Recent incidents reported to Braselton police include:
•obstructing or hindering a law enforcement officer, giving false information and bench warrant on Hwy. 211 where a man was reportedly tased after fleeing an officer after it was learned that he had outstanding warrants for his arrest in Gwinnett and Lamar counties. Once detained, the man told the officer that he was having difficulty breathing and was given two doses of an inhaler in his possession. The man then reportedly became unresponsive with light breathing and a shallow pulse. He was administered two doses of Narcan and reportedly regained consciousness before being transported to Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Braselton. There, he reportedly fled hospital workers and got into a vehicle before being detained by the responding officer again. Doctors treating the man said he would require more treatment and tests to ensure he did not overdose again, according to the incident report. Warrants were obtained for charges of providing a false name, date of birth and obstruction of law enforcement.
•theft on Hwy. 124 where wheel and tire combinations from three different vehicles were reportedly stolen.
•theft of services on Grand Hickory Dr. where a woman said she performed cleaning services for a restaurant but never received payment.
•miscellaneous report on Hwy. 211 where a man said a woman drove off with a vehicle he’d borrowed while he went to pay for gas.
•identity fraud on Hwy. 124 where a man was reportedly notified by his bank that someone had used his personal information, including his social security number, to open an account.
•driving under the influence (DUI) of alcohol and failure to maintain lane on Silk Tree Pointe where a woman was initially arrested for the alleged violations, but medical staff at the Gwinnett County Jail would not take her due to the woman having been in an accident. The responding officer then returned the woman to her residence and released her on citations for failure to maintain lane and DUI. The woman had reportedly struck a bridge on Silk Tree Pointe with her vehicle and registered a blood-alcohol level over the legal limit.
•indecent exposure on Hancock Dr. where a man was reportedly seen urinating on the property of a preschool facility behind a dumpster wall.
