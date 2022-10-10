The Braselton Police Department will hold its annual Picnic with the Police Oct. 13 from 5-8 p.m. on the Braselton Town Green.
Food and drinks will be provided. The event will include kids’ activities, a bounce house, police cars and West Jackson Fire Department trucks.
