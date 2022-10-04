N2105P43003C.TIF

Braselton officers recently arrested a man at a hotel on Zion Church Rd. who was reportedly wanted by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office for rape and aggravated assault charges.

According to a report filed by Braselton police, Ivan Espinoza, 38, 2134 Crossing Place, Commerce, was booked on fugitive warrant charges, as well as providing false information.

