Braselton officers recently arrested a man at a hotel on Zion Church Rd. who was reportedly wanted by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office for rape and aggravated assault charges.
According to a report filed by Braselton police, Ivan Espinoza, 38, 2134 Crossing Place, Commerce, was booked on fugitive warrant charges, as well as providing false information.
An officer reportedly approached two occupants of a vehicle parked at the hotel due to the time of night and known drug activity in the area. Both said they were visiting Espinoza, who was staying at the hotel. Police went to Espinoza’s hotel room after one of the occupants of the vehicle said a syringe loaded with a substance suspected to be methamphetamine or heroin belonged to him.
Espinoza, who said he knew nothing about the syringe, originally identified himself as Ivan Montoya, according to the report. Officers ran that name and the date of birth he provided. Though no match was found, a possible match for an Ivan Montoya Espinoza was listed with possible warrants out of Jackson County for rape and aggravated assault and a traffic violation out of California. Jackson County and Jefferson units then responded to the scene, and Espinoza’s identity was reportedly confirmed with the use of Jefferson’s rapid fingerprint scanner. The arrest warrants were also confirmed. According to the report, Espinoza said he had used Espinoza as his last name previously and was aware of the accusations against him. Espinoza was then placed under arrest.
The syringe inside the vehicle, along with THC wax and marijuana (less than one ounce) also found, were seized. The two occupants of the vehicle were released due to conflicting statements about the syringe and no one in actual possession of it.
OTHER ARRESTS
Other recent arrests reported by Braselton police include:
•Miguel Angel Morales, 27, 357 Hawthorn Dr., Dallas — speeding, driving without a valid driver’s license, giving false information and forgery. Morales was arrested during a traffic stop for speeding during which he reportedly provided an international driver’s license with a false name. A fingerprint scan revealed his actual identity, according to the arrest report. It was also learned that Morales had a warrant out of Oakwood, according to the report.
•James Lee Murschel, 55, 720 Ashton Ln., Lawrenceville — driving under the influence of alcohol, failure to maintain lane, open container and expired license plate decal. Murschel was arrested after reportedly failing a field-sobriety test and registering as positive for alcohol on an Alco-Sensor. The arrest occurred during a traffic stop for an expired tag decal. Murschel’s vehicle reportedly smelled like alcohol, and he was then administered the field-sobriety evaluation and Alco-Sensor test.
INCIDENTS
Recent incidents reported to Braselton police included:
•animal complaint on Harrison St. where two dogs reportedly got into a fight at Braselton City Park. A pit bull reportedly got off a leash and attacked another dog, biting it on the stomach. The pit bull reportedly knocked the other dog’s owner to the ground as well, causing an injury to her knee.
•simple battery on Wayside Terrace where a man and a woman reportedly got into an altercation, but the woman denied physical contact being made. The man’s son said the woman grabbed his father’s arm and wouldn’t let go. The man was no longer at the residence when police arrived.
•identity fraud on Forest View Way where a man said someone opened a T-mobile account in his name and ran up a $2,937 bill.
•drug investigation where a driver was cited for driving without a valid driver’s license and possession of marijuana (less than one ounce) during a traffic stop. A passenger was also cited for possession of marijuana (less than one ounce). An officer reportedly smelled marijuana in the vehicle which led to a search and the discovery of the substance, according to the incident report.
•theft on Grapewood St. where HVAC parts were reportedly stolen from two home construction sites.
•miscellaneous report on Silk Tree Pt. where a man was found with cleaner and a “Brillo” pad at a stone monument. He said he found the monument through a Google search and was cleaning it. The man appeared to be suffering from a mental issue, according to the incident report. The responding officer noticed a heavy object in his backpack, revealed to be a hammer. Due to its potential as a weapon, the officer told the man he would carry it back to the man’s vehicle. The man reportedly became unstable and began to resist before being told he would be tased.
•agency assist on I-85 where an officer located a driver sought by Gwinnett County law enforcement for a hit-and-run. The officer detained the driver, who was arrested by Gwinnett County police.
•agency assist on Mayors Way where a juvenile reportedly fell off of a golf cart, causing a minor head laceration. The juvenile was treated by EMS. Her parents declined hospital treatment for her.
•domestic dispute on Democracy Dr. where a man and his daughter reportedly got into an argument after she refused to hand over her cellular phone. No physical altercation was reported.
