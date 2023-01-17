Braselton police arrested a woman who reportedly ran from officers at a storage facility on Sparta Way, later locating her in a nearby vehicle.
Amber Leann Nicholson, 32, 6152 Lollis Creek Rd., Flowery Branch, was booked on charges of obstructing or hindering a law enforcement officer, criminal trespass intrusion upon property and loitering or prowling. She was one of three people reportedly seen dropping items and fleeing the storage unit site after encountering police.
An officer dispatched the department's tracking canine, who led him to Clearwater Springs Dr. where the officer saw a vehicle leave the neighborhood. Police later located the vehicle and found Nicholson. The driver told police Nicholson sent a text message saying she was in trouble and needed help.
According to the arrest report, Nicholson told an officer that she and two other suspects were dumpster diving at the storage site. She said she fled officers because she "was scared and did not want to go to jail."
Nicholson said she and the other suspects parked in a grocery store parking lot and walked to the storage facility. Police located the vehicle and reported ski masks and tools inside the vehicle.
An officer returned to the storage site and collected the discarded items, which included hair curlers, a printer, three picture frames, a T-shirt and two pairs of sweatpants.
Recent incidents reported to Braselton police include:
•criminal damage to property on Duncan Creek Rd. where a man reported that someone shattered his excavator's windows with a large rock.
•theft on Hwy. 124 where a man reported his RV camper stolen. The man also said he'd left a revolver in the stolen camper. Security cameras reportedly showed a truck with two-to-three males approaching the camper.
•criminal damage to property on Spout Springs Rd. where an ATM was reportedly damaged. The lower door was reportedly open, and two mirrors along the security camera were spray painted over.
•simple battery on Golf Club Dr. where a woman said her husband pushed her to the ground as they argued about him allowing their 18-year-old son to drink wine at the house. The woman's husband denied a physical confrontation. The woman had no signs of injury, according to the incident report.
•miscellaneous report on Hwy. 211 where a woman said a restaurant served her underage daughter alcohol. An officer relocated to the restaurant and found the woman's daughter, who said she'd only taken a sip of a drink at the location. She registered negative for alcohol on a breath sensor. The server for her table admitted to not checking her ID because she'd previously presented an ID showing she was 21. The woman's daughter said she did not have a fake ID.
•hit-and-run on I-85 where a man said another driver pulling a trailer merged into his vehicle, striking it with the trailer. The man said the other driver refused to pull over, hid his face with his hand and sped off.
•auto theft on I-85 where a man said his vehicle broke down and was stolen after he left it on the interstate. The man said he called several wrecker services, but none had his vehicle.
•hit-and-run on Spout Springs Rd. where a woman said a driver struck her vehicle and left the scene while she was shopping. An officer later located the driver, who provided his insurance information. The officer cited the man for leaving the scene.
