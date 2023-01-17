N2105P43003C.TIF

Braselton police arrested a woman who reportedly ran from officers at a storage facility on Sparta Way, later locating her in a nearby vehicle.

Amber Leann Nicholson, 32, 6152 Lollis Creek Rd., Flowery Branch, was booked on charges of obstructing or hindering a law enforcement officer, criminal trespass intrusion upon property and loitering or prowling. She was one of three people reportedly seen dropping items and fleeing the storage unit site after encountering police.

