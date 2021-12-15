Braselton police officers caught a man wanted for burglary out of Maryland in a high-speed chase that ended in the Hamilton Mill area in Gwinnett County.
Cordell Valentino Garrison, 28, 9536 Noble Dr., Upper Marlboro, Maryland, was recently arrested on charges of a fugitive warrant, speeding, fleeing or attempting to elude, reckless driving and driving without a valid driver’s license.
Braselton police initiated the chase when Garrison reportedly did not stop when an officer attempted to pull him over near the 128-mile marker on I-85.
Garrison reached speeds of 128 mph as he traveled south on I-85, according to the arrest report. He reportedly turned off his headlights and weaved in and out of traffic before eventually exiting the interstate at Hamilton Mill Rd. Garrison reportedly turned left off of the interstate, ran red lights and weaved in and out of traffic. After making multiple U-turns on Hamilton Mill Rd., Garrison reportedly crossed over the I-85 bridge and turned right onto an access road and then left onto Sardis Church Rd. before making a right back onto Hamilton Mill Rd., where police executed a PIT maneuver to stop the vehicle. Officers then removed Garrison from the vehicle and arrested him.
Garrison reportedly told officers that he was “sorry” and that he fled because of warrants for his arrest.
According to the arrest report, Garrison was wanted on a nation-wide warrant for burglary out of Prince George County, Maryland, and on bail jumping and larceny out of Marietta.
Garrison was transported to the Jackson County Jail, where it was later discovered that he had concealed “unknown pills” in his rectum.
ARRESTS
•Richard Kincaid Ramsey, 70, 27099 Flaggy Run Rd., Courtland, Virginia — simple battery. Ramsey reportedly shoved another driver and then tapped a bat alongside the other driver’s truck after that driver refused to move his vehicle off of some weight scales.
•Steven Eugene Gartner, 53, 1525 Madison St., Danielsville; and Janet Marie Smith, 1525 Madison St., Danielsville — bench warrant, giving false information, possession of marijuana (less than once once). Gartner reportedly provided an officer with a false name after a run of his tag revealed an arrest warrant out of Banks County. Smith also reportedly had an arrest warrant out of Banks County. A search of Smith’s purse revealed a bag of marijuana, according to the arrest report.
•Joanna Lynne Malcuit, 49, 3033 Clemson Place, Lawrenceville — Malcuit was reportedly found asleep and intoxicated under a bench at a supermarket with an open bottle of wine. Her son reportedly did not want to pick her up due to her drinking problem.
•Mario Harkeem Harris, 33, 4557 Willow Way, Buford — possession of a Schedule I and II substance, marijuana possession (less than one ounce), taillight violation, failure to obey traffic control device. Harris was reportedly stopped after running a red turn arrow and having no functioning taillights. An officer smelled marijuana coming from the vehicle during the stop and searched the vehicle, finding a bottle of 10 ecstasy pills and a bag of marijuana, according to the arrest report.
•Marcquez Devon Burgess, 23, 212 East Whittington St., Greensboro, North Carolina — driving under the influence of alcohol, open container violation and speeding. Burgess was reportedly pulled over for speeding when an officer smelled alcohol in his vehicle and saw two open containers. Burgess was administered a field sobriety test, which he reportedly failed.
•Melissa Ann Leach, 38, 48 Wildflower Rd., Braselton — disorderly conduct. Leach was told to leave a Hwy. 53 residence — having gone to the home twice — and reportedly said she wanted to kill the residents. Leach was later located on Hwy. 53 by officers.
•Paulalain Bayokok Bakotaken, 40, 121 East Grogan St., Lawrenceville — fleeing or attempting to elude, failure to yield to an emergency vehicle, license/permit violation and procedure for passing a stationary authorized emergency vehicle. Bakotaken reportedly did not merge to another lane while passing a patrol vehicle parked on the shoulder of the interstate with its emergency lights activated. An officer then pursed Bakotaken, who reportedly did not reduce his speed or indicate that he would pull over. Bakotaken exited the interstate at Hwy. 53 and did not attempt to pull over, but reduced his speed. Another officer then positioned his vehicle in front of Bakotaken’s, successfully forcing him to stop.
INCIDENTS
•miscellaneous report on Trailridge Way where a woman said someone created social media profiles using her name and photos.
•hit-and-run and damage to vehicle on Hwy. 211 where a man said his vehicle was sideswiped by a dump truck while trying to merge lanes.
•marijuana possession (less than one ounce) on Broadmoor Dr. where a motorist was cited for the infraction following a search of his vehicle during a traffic stop.
•damage to property on East Lake Dr. where a fire hydrant in a new subdivision was reportedly broken and leaking. The hydrant had apparently been struck by a piece of equipment.
•theft by taking on Berkshire Trace where a woman reported that her blood pressure medication had been taken.
•simple battery on Hwy. 53 where a woman said her boyfriend kicked her vehicle, causing a dent, as she dropped him off at his truck at a gas station. The woman also said the man had prevented her from leaving the location by moving her gear shift and then hitting her arm as she attempted to shift gears. An officer was unable to locate the man at the gas station after the woman drove to the police station to notify law enforcement of the incident.
•theft on Hwy. 53 where a run of a vehicle’s tag reported it to be stolen out of Hall County. The vehicle, which was parked at McDonald’s, was then towed. An officer requested the restaurant manager review drive-through video for possible footage of the suspect.
