Braselton police recently attempted to apprehend a driver who fled south on I-85 after Jefferson police attempted a traffic stop on Hwy. 129.
A Braselton officer pursued the driver, who reportedly passed the exit at Hwy. 53 at over 100 mph and eventually reached speeds of 110-120 mph. The officer attempted a rolling roadblock at mile marker 118, but the driver passed the patrol car on the left and continued south, according to the incident report. The pursuit continued until the officer lost radio service at Exit 115. The driver reportedly exited toward Buford. Gwinnett officers spotted the vehicle on Satellite Blvd., but the driver successfully fled them also, according to the report.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other recent incidents reported to Braselton police include:
•identity fraud on Madrid Falls Rd. where a man said someone opened a bank account in New York through Chase Bank, added his name to the account and then transferred $50,000 of the man’s funds to the fraudulent account.
•lost property on Hwy. 211 where a man said he lost a pistol that he’d placed on the top of his girlfriend’s vehicle while cleaning it out. He said he forgot about the firearm, and his girlfriend drove away from the residence. The man’s girlfriend said she later heard an object fall off the vehicle while turning onto the I-85 South ramp. Both the man and his girlfriend searched the area but could only find the firearm holster.
•overdose on Braselton Pkwy. where a man was reportedly found unconscious and unresponsive in a vehicle in a parking lot. The man had awoken when an officer arrived but was sweating profusely, having difficulty breathing, struggling to maintain consciousness and drooling, according to the incident report. The man reportedly was unable to answer questions about substances he took, but an officer saw two cut pens, lighter and tin foil on the front passenger seat floorboard, indicating heroin usage, according to the report. Drug paraphernalia was also seen on the front passenger dashboard. Due to signs of a heroin overdose, the man was taken by Jackson County Emergency Medical Services to Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Braselton.
•missing person on Hwy. 211 where two runaway juveniles out of Florida were reportedly found following a traffic stop for an illegal U-turn. Braselton police watched over the teens until their parents arrived to take custody of them.
•loitering and prowling on Liberty Park Dr. where a complainant said she saw, via ring camera, two male juveniles on her property. One of the juveniles said they were playing “ding dong ditch,” which involves ringing door bells and then running away. The other juvenile seen on camera fled on foot.
•driving under the influence on Old Winder Hwy. where a driver — who was seen exiting a vehicle, leaving it in reverse and walking away from it — admitted to taking an antibiotic, ibuprofen, an unknown capsule and one orange THC gummy square nearly two hours earlier. The driver requested transportation to the hospital, so she was cited and released for driving under the influence.
•disturbance on Grand Hickory Dr. where a man said his boss shoved him as he attempted to clock out after having quit his job.
•simple assault on Climbing Rose St. where a juvenile said her friend informed her that her ex-boyfriend intended to hurt her when they returned to school. No specific method of harm was mentioned, according to the incident report.
•mental subject on Yaupon Trail where a woman said her brother, who reportedly suffers from a mental illness, made threats against her and her child. The woman’s brother denied making the threats. He also said he taunted his sister and told her to hit him, and she hit him in the face three or four times. According to the incident report, the man said “he did not care about his own life anymore” and was given a courtesy escort to Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Braselton for a mental evaluation.
ARRESTS
Recent arrests reported by Braselton police include:
•Chase Martin Randalow, 23, 5817 Bayside Ct., Buford — shoplifting. Randalow was apprehended after being seen stealing a book from a business on Spout Springs Rd., according to the arrest report. The store owner notified Braselton police while Randalow was inside the business, having seen him take four computer hardware/software games from the business the previous month. Randalow, after being questioned outside the store by police, admitted to stealing both the book and games, according to the report.
•Kelly Jo Freeman, 53, 2236 Spring Stone Ct., Buford — driving under the influence of alcohol, fleeing or attempting to elude and failure to maintain lane/improper driving on road. Freeman reportedly failed to yield to a police vehicle while traveling at a low speed. An officer executed a PIT maneuver to end the chase, and Freeman was detained. The officer reportedly smelled alcohol on Freeman, who had to be assisted while walking. Freeman reportedly refused to perform a field sobriety test and was arrested.
•Nathan Tyler Browning, 21, 2149 Old Thompson Mill Rd., Hoschton — terroristic threats or acts, public intoxication, disorderly conduct and obstructing or hindering a law enforcement officer. Browning was reportedly escorted out of a restaurant after causing a disturbance and ran when an officer made contact with him. Another officer eventually caught and cuffed Browning, who had a “very strong odor of an alcoholic beverage emitting from his breath,” according to the arrest report. Browning sustained a gash on his forehead during the incident, requiring stitches, and was transported to Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Braselton, where he reportedly used profanity and threatened to kill the arresting officer. While en route to the Jackson County Jail, Browning again reportedly threatened to kill the arresting officer.
