A Braselton man recently chased after two men who were spotted behind his house.
Braselton Police Department officers were recently called for the suspicious activity report on Rainsong Ct.
The complainant and her husband heard something outside their house and found two men behind the residence.
According to the report, the husband chased after and caught one of them.
He said he put the man at gunpoint and had him lie on the ground. He said the suspect told him that he and his friend were playing a game and he decided to let the suspect leave before officers arrived.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other recent incidents reported to the BPD were:
•possession of marijuana less than an ounce; speeding in a work zone; and open container on I-85 where officers stopped a vehicle for driving 80 miles-per-hour in a 60-mph work zone. Officers smelled marijuana and the occupants turned over the substance. One of them also had an empty container of beer. All three people in the vehicle were cited.
•missing man on Hwy. 53 where a man with dementia and diabetes was missing. He was reportedly found later.
•agency assist on Mulberry Park Dr. where officers were called to the scene while a vehicle was repossessed.
•information on Sahale Falls Dr. where a woman reported her trash bin was missing.
•financial transaction card fraud on Hwy. 53 where a woman reported someone made fraudulent purchases on her account.
•burglary and criminal trespass-damaged property on Hwy. 53 where a woman reported someone pried open a door and took shoes, a VCR and speakers. She listed one suspect and also said she wasn't positive her daughter didn't do something with the shoes.
ARRESTS
Arrests recently made by the BPD were:
•Jody Michelle Dockery, 46, address incomplete, Gainesville — warrant. Dockery reported an entering auto, stating someone took her dog's Alprazolam along with $80 and a card holder. Officers later found the card holder and a bottle of Clonazepam in her purse. It had been filled recently with 60 pills, but only four were left. She said the other pills were at home and officers warned her that if she was making a false report, she would be charged with a felony.
•Jose Luz Pinedo, 53, 3741 Woodington Pl., Lawrenceville — suspended/revoked license; turning movement and signal violation; and light or flag on a projecting load violation. Pinedo was stopped for failing to use a turn signal and a load violation. Officers learned he had a suspended license and he was arrested.
•Ronny Scott Culbreath, 40, 808 Davis St., Monroe — driving under the influence (DUI)-drugs and failure to maintain lane. Officers stopped Culbreath after observing him to fail to maintain lane several times. He reportedly staggered when he walked and his speech was slurred. Culbreath denied drinking, but said he had surgery on his mouth. He was arrested after a field-sobriety test.
