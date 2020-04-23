Someone broke into a Braselton convenience store recently, taking condoms and cigarettes.
Officers with the Braselton Police Department were called for the burglary at a Hwy. 211 convenience store shortly before midnight on April 8.
An alarm had been set off.
Someone had pried open the front door. Surveillance video showed the suspect took one box of condoms and 10 packs of Newport cigarettes, but he lost one of the boxes when he ran out of the store.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other recent incidents reported to the BPD were:
•agency assist on Fisk Falls Dr. where officers assisted with a dispute. The Barrow County Sheriff’s Office was called since one of the people involved was a town employee.
•lost/found property on Hwy. 53 where a highway construction crew found a book-bag. It contained a spoon, clothing, medication and papers.
•burglary on Friendship Rd. where officers were called for a suspicious person. When officers arrived, they saw a door was open and there was broken glass on the ground. A realty company employee had video of the man walking around the residence, trying to get in the front doors. He then exited out of the basement and left the scene. It didn't appear anything had been taken.
•entering auto on Hwy. 53 where a check was stolen, altered and cashed.
•theft on Wallace Falls where a stolen check was altered and cashed.
•information on Hwy. 124 where employees at a fast-food restaurant wanted officers to check on a vehicle that had been parked there for several days. Officers approached the driver, who was digging through the trash and personal belongings inside the car. She said she'd been stuck there after a friend tried to fix the vehicle, but wound up damaging it further.
BATTERY ARREST
BPD officers recently arrested Anthony Joseph Zimbardi, 29, 1807 Madrid Falls Dr., Braselton, for battery.
Zimbardi reportedly got into an argument with a family member over food.
The family said Zimbardi struck him in the face. He had blood on his arm and his lip was cut. He was ultimately taken to the hospital to get stitches.
Zimbardi said the family member grabbed a plate from him. He, too, had marks on him.
Officers decided to arrest both men.
Zimbardi was taken to the Gwinnett County Jail.
Since the family member was taken to the hospital, officers planned to take out warrants on him.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.