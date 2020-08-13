A Braselton teenager was recently arrested in connection with attempted car break-ins.
Braselton Police Department officers arrested Bryan Reynolds, 17, 2761 Bald Cypress Dr., Braselton, on charges of entering auto and obstructing or hindering a law enforcement officer. The Hall County and Jackson County sheriff's offices also assisted.
Police received multiple reports Aug. 2 of males in black clothing walking up to cars and pulling on the door handles in The Falls and Mulberry Park subdivisions. A K-9 unit was called, but they weren't able to find the suspect.
A woman later called, notifying officers that her surveillance camera had alerted her that someone had attempted to enter her vehicle.
Officers found Reynolds hiding around a residence and he took off on foot into the woods. He ultimately laid on the ground and was handcuffed and arrested.
OTHER ARRESTS
Other recent arrests made by the BPD were:
•Terrell David Harris, 27, 3819, Hayward Ave., Apt. 1, Baltimore, Mary.; Kwamein Christopher Hammond, 30, 428 N. Lindwood Ave., Baltimore, Mary.; and Robin Jabril Savoy Hakim, 29, 3302 Ferndale Ave., Gwynn Oak, Mary. Harris is charged with speeding, driving on a suspended license, possession with intent to distribute, felony possession of marijuana and open container. Hammond faces charges of possession with intent to distribute and felony possession of marijuana. Hakim faces charges of possession with intent to distribute, no seatbelt, felony possession of marijuana and open container. Officers stopped the three in a vehicle traveling 92-mph in a 70-mph zone and smelled marijuana in the car. Officers found the substance, along with bags used for packaging marijuana. They also found an open bottle of Hennessy and around $1,300 cash.
•Antonio Juntavious Grier, 32, 1857 Feature Rd., Lancaster, S.C. — driving under the influence (DUI)-alcohol; two counts of DUI-endangering a child; criminal use of an article with an altered identification mark and open container. Officers stopped Grier and seeing him get out of the vehicle and switch places with the passenger. Grier reportedly appeared intoxicated and the car smelled like marijuana. Grier also dropped an open bottle of beer when he exited the vehicle. He was arrested after field-sobriety and alcohol-sensor tests. Officers later found an open bottle of Crown Royal and a rifle that had its serial numbers removed. They also later found a firearm that had been reported lost, along with a large amount of cash. The passenger and two children were given a ride to a local hotel.
•Raymond Edward Scott, 55, 3411 Durden Dr., Brookhaven — criminal damage. Scott reportedly got into an argument with another man, who said he didn't know Scott. At one point, Scott reportedly punched the man's vehicle, causing damage. He also reportedly threatened the other man.
•Ricky Lateek Thomas, 32, 140 Lakeshore Cir., Braselton — possession of cocaine. Thomas called 911 and said someone was chasing him and shooting at him. Officers were familiar with Thomas and found him lying in the middle of the road. It appeared he was under the influence, according to the report. Officers later saw a baggie with cocaine next to him that had fallen out of his pocket.
•Charles Chhoeun Seang, 27, 557 Sunfield Dr., Lilburn — turning movement/signal violation; failure to dim headlights; possession of a weapon during the commission of certain crimes; theft by receiving up to $1,500; and possession of marijuana less than an ounce. Seang was stopped while officers were searching for car break-in suspects. Seang reportedly failed to dim his headlights and didn't use a turn signal. He had a marijuana blunt in plain sight. Officers later found more marijuana and packaging similar to those used by dispensaries. A firearm found in the vehicle had been reported stolen, but Seang said he bought the firearm online.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other recent incidents reported to the BPD were:
•entering auto on Hwy. 53 where someone entered a vehicle and took jewelry.
•theft on Thompson Mill Rd. where 48 Hydrocodone pills were taken at a care home.
•damage to vehicle where a man came to the BPD to report that someone damaged their vehicle in Lavonia.
•theft on Broadway Ave. where someone reported a trailer was stolen.
•identity theft fraud on Reisling Dr. where a woman reported someone used her identity to receive nearly $2,000 worth of medical services.
•damage to property on Spout Springs Rd. where a sending/receiving box was pulled from the ground at a bank.
•mental person on Spout Springs Rd. where officers were called for a suicidal person who had tested positive for COVID-19. Officers made multiple attempts to deescalate the situation and talk with the man. When they attempted to get the man to go to the hospital after contacting a doctor to get an order to do so, the man put a carabiner over his knuckles, but removed per the officer's instructions. The man ultimately agreed to go to the hospital and not fight officers after a K-9 unit was called.
•speeding, reckless driving, failure to maintain lane and fleeing or attempting to elude on I-85. An officer attempted to stop a vehicle for traveling 90-mph in a 70-mph zone, but the driver fled, exiting and re-entering the interstate while running red lights. Officers ultimately called off the pursuit at the Hamilton Mill exit.
•entering auto on Grand Hickory Dr. where someone entered a vehicle and took a purse.
•entering auto on Beech Trail where someone tried to enter a vehicle, but it was locked.
