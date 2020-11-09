A Braselton woman faces charges after shooting a man with a BB gun over the weekend, resulting in serious injuries.
Hall County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested April Kathleen Dills, 50, for aggravated assault, aggravated battery and battery for the Saturday, Nov. 7, incident at a house on Daylily Drive. All of the charges are under the Family Violence Act.
Deputies were called around 2:30 p.m. and located Dills, who was with the injured victim, 61, inside of the home. Hall County Fire Services arrived, began caring for the man and transported him to Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville. HCSO detectives also responded to the house and began the investigation.
According to initial details, Dills shot the victim with a pump-action air BB rifle in his chest. Prior to shooting him, Dills hit him in his chest with the rifle. Dills and the victim lived together in the home.
Following her arrest, deputies booked Dills in at the Hall County Jail, where she remained early Monday afternoon with no bond.
The case remains under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.