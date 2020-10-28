Hall County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a Buford-area husband and wife on Tuesday, morning, Oct. 27, for murder in the death of their five-year-old daughter earlier this year.
Members of the HCSO criminal investigations division, warrants unit and active criminal enforcement unit took Jerrail Maurice Mickens, 31, and Porscha Danielle Mickens, 29, into custody at their Rustic Pine Lane residence. Both are charged with felony murder and first-degree cruelty to children.
Officials at Northeast Georgia Medical Center Braselton notified deputies about an unresponsive 5-year-old-girl, Kylie L. Mickens, on June 7. She who had been brought to the hospital for treatment by her parents, Jerrail and Porscha Mickens, according to a news release. Kylie, who weighed approximately seven pounds, was flown to Children's Healthcare of Atlanta (CHOA)-Scottish Rite Hospital. Due to Kylie’s condition and weight, deputies notified the Hall County Division of Family and Children Services (DFCS) and HCSO investigators.
Investigators were notified by CHOA that Kiley had died on June 8. The HCSO began a four-month investigation that included interviews, execution of a search warrant at the Mickens’ home and an autopsy by the GBI Medical Examiner’s Office. Hall County DFCS also remained involved in the case.
According to autopsy results received by investigators in early October, Kylie’s cause of death was dehydration and malnutrition due to medical neglect, with the manner of death being homicide.
Both Jerrail and Porscha Mickens were booked into the Hall County Jail.
The case remains under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.