A Buford home was damaged in a fire on Easter morning.
Gwinnett County firefighters extinguished the fire early Easter morning on Craig Drive NE in Buford.
Crews found heavy smoke showing from the single-story modular home at 3:08 a.m., according to a Gwinnett Fire news release. The scene was declared under control at 3:55 a.m.
No one was in the home at the time of the fire. No injuries were reported.
The fire caused heavy damage to the structure and contents. The homeowner was contacted.
According to the fire investigator, the blaze appears accidental and started in the void space in the ceiling. The investigator is unable to rule out an electrical source as the cause of the fire. The American Red Cross was contacted to provide assistance for three adults displaced.
