A Buford home is considered a total loss after a fire on Nov. 21.
Gwinnett County firefighters were called around 4:20 a.m. for a report of a house fire on W Shadburn Avenue NE in Buford.
When firefighters arrived, heavy fire was consuming the front of a single-story residence on a crawl space.
"While firefighters completed a walk-around of the structure, fire attack hose lines were rapidly deployed for a transitional fire attack," according to a Gwinnett Fire news release. "The bulk of the flames on the front of the home were being knocked down as additional crews advanced through the rear to keep the fire in check while a search was completed."
Family members arrived on scene and notified crews that there were no occupants inside.
A cat was found inside. Attempts to revive the cat with a pet oxygen mask were unsuccessful.
"The fire continued to progress through false ceilings and void spaces as firefighting efforts were hampered due to the construction and renovation of the 1930s home," the news release indicated. "It took nearly two hours and 30 firefighters to bring the incident under control. Extensive overhaul was required to extinguish hotspots."
The home is considered a total loss after sustaining heavy fire damage, including partial collapses of the floor and ceilings.
No injuries were reported.
"According to the homeowners, a family member resides at the residence and was not home at the time of the blaze," the news release said. "The family was notified by neighbors that the house was on fire. A fire investigator responded to the scene for origin and cause determination. According to the fire investigator, the fire originated on the front porch and was ruled accidental due to the improper disposal of smoking materials."
