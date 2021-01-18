A Buford man was arrested last week following an investigation into an infant injury case.
Hall County Sheriff's Office deputies took Bryan Oswaldo Morales, 34, of Buford, into custody at HCSO Headquarters on Jan. 14. He is charged with one count each of first and second-degree cruelty to children.
Morales reportedly caused fractures to both of the baby boy’s legs. The incident occurred on Wednesday, Jan. 13, at Morales’ home on Magnolia Way in Buford. Morales is the victim's father.
Investigators first learned of the injuries on Thursday, Jan. 14, when notified by the Hall County Division of Family and Children Services that the infant was being treated at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta.
Investigators believe that Morales was home alone with the baby on Wednesday. When the infant’s mother returned home Wednesday evening, she observed the baby in distress and took him to the emergency room, according to the HCSO.
The case remains under active investigation.
