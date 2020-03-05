A Buford man was recently arrested after pursuing a police vehicle that was speeding to assist with a call.
Evan Randall Steele, 37, 2555 Friendship Rd., Buford, faces charges of obstructing or hindering a law enforcement officer; driving under the influence (DUI)-alcohol; speeding; following too closely; reckless driving; and simple battery on an officer.
Officers with the Braselton Police Department were first called for reports of multiple people at a birthday party doing donuts in a parking lot. Due to the number of people on the scene and the smell of marijuana, the responding officer called for backup.
Steele — who was irate and smelled of alcohol — had followed the backup officer down the road and drove close to the patrol car's bumper. He reportedly yelled and said he caught the officer speeding and violating the law, stating the officer was traveling 95-mph in a 45-mph zone. The officers informed Steele that they could violate traffic laws to respond to assistance calls.
Steele was ultimately arrested after a field sobriety test.
But on the way to the jail, Steele said he was having a medical emergency, stating he had depression, anxiety and bipolar disorder. He later said he was itching and allergic to something in the patrol car. A med unit was called and said he didn't have signs of an allergic reaction.
At one point, Steele leaned towards an officer's face and spit when he was talking, which landed on the officer's cheek.
He also asked to go to the hospital, even though he'd denied treatment by EMS. When he attempted to walk towards the ambulance, officers grabbed his arm and guided him to the patrol car.
He was taken to the Hall County Jail.
JUVENILE THREATENED OVER SOCIAL MEDIA
A Braselton juvenile was recently threatened via social media.
BPD officers were called to a Loowit Falls Way location on a report of terroristic threats or acts.
Parents reported a juvenile tried to hire someone to kill one of their daughters on a group Snapchat. The suspect offered an unknown person $475 to kill the girl, then $575 and ultimately settled on $784.59.
The parents spoke with the school administration, who said they would make sure the students were separated.
But the parents said they planned to keep their children from the school due to safety concerns.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other recent incidents reported to the BPD were:
•threat on Abiqua Falls Ct. where a man reported he had an argument with someone over the price of work that was done. The man reportedly threatened to put a lien on the complainant's house for not paying his bill in full and said he was going to come to his house and shoot him. The suspect denied threatening the man.
•felony theft by taking on Tee Dr. where a woman reported someone stole a golf cart after it was left on a golf cart path.
•damage to a vehicle on Hancock Pl. where a vehicle had a scratch/mark down the side.
•deposit account fraud on Hwy. 53 where a business owner reported a check he mailed had been altered and cashed.
•civil matter on Hwy. 53 where a woman reported a custody dispute.
•mental person on New Liberty Way where a man with mental health issues punched a hole in the wall. Officers said the man appeared agitated and they heard him screaming while they were walking around the residence. He ultimately agreed to be transported to Northeast Georgia Medical Center Braselton.
•possession of marijuana less than an ounce and possession of drug-related objects on Hwy. 211. Officers stopped a vehicle driving in a parking lot of closed businesses and smelled marijuana in the vehicle. The driver was cited after officers found the substance and a metal rolling tray.
•damage to property on Golf Club Dr. where a gate was damaged.
•hit and run on Spout Springs Rd. where a man reported someone struck his vehicle and left the scene.
•speeding; failure to maintain lane; hands free law violation; open container violation; possession of drug-related objects; and possession of marijuana less than an ounce on I-85. Officers stopped a driver for failing to maintain lane and driving 75-miles-per-hour in a 60-mph work zone. Officers smelled marijuana in the vehicle and the driver said he'd been on his phone changing music. Officers found marijuana in the vehicle, along with a smoking pipe and a bottle of alcohol that still contained liquid in the back seat. The driver was cited.
•damage to a vehicle on Tour de France where a vehicle caught on fire and was ultimately towed. The driver was OK.
•driving with a suspended/revoked license; failure to maintain lane; and following too closely on Hwy. 124. Officers stopped a vehicle for following another car too closely, which forced the driver to hit the brakes and fail to maintain lane. They also learned his license was suspended. The driver was resistant to commands and being placed in handcuffs. He was ultimately cited and served his suspended license paperwork.
OTHER ARRESTS
Other recent arrests made by the BPD were:
•Ceddric Denard Hardy, 31, 110 Cook St., Rural Hall, N.C. — speeding; possession of marijuana; and possession of drug-related objects. Officers stopped Hardy for speeding and they noticed he kept reaching towards the center console. He later said he was lighting a cigarette. Officers smelled marijuana in the vehicle and ultimately found the substance, along with THC. Hardy also had $12,000 cash in his wallet. He also reportedly asked the officer if he was going to kill him and that he could have the money. The officer assured him he wasn't going to be killed and that he didn't want the money.
•Julie Ann Jines, 44, 38 Sawtooth Oak Dr., Jefferson — DUI-alcohol and failure to maintain lane. Officers stopped Jines for failing to maintain lane and she admitted to having a drink earlier. She was arrested following field sobriety and breath tests.
•Darian Martin Sewel, 30, P.O. Box 590822, Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. — speeding and driving without a valid license. Officers stopped Sewel for speeding and they learned he didn't have a valid license.
