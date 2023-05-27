Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King announced Friday (May 26) that Salvatore Arzillo, 52, of Buford, has been charged with insurance fraud and forgery, according to a press release.
“In September of 2021, Mr. Arzillo opened a claim with Auto Owners Insurance Group alleging lightning damage to his property,” King said. “The suspect submitted several invoices for repair costs and replacement items in an attempt to procure more than $18,000. Investigators determined that Mr. Arzillo altered the invoices and the work claimed on the invoices was never completed.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.