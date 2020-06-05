A Buford warehouse sustained extensive damage in an early morning fire June 5.
Gwinnett County firefighters were called to a report of a fire alarm at Carcoustics around 4:53 a.m. The warehouse is located on the 4600 block of Thompson Mill Rd., NE, in unincorporated Buford.
Crews forced-entry into the building and discovered smoke in the large industrial warehouse and water flowing from the sprinkler system.
"Firefighters conducted recon and discovered the warehouse full of heavy smoke and an active fire burning in a row of pallet racks," according to a Gwinnett Fire news release. "Additional units arrived on the scene and began search operations and fire attack. Firefighters flowed water from multiple hose lines to extinguish the fire. The blaze was contained to the warehouse area and caused extensive damage to bulk storage material. There was residual smoke and water damage throughout much of the building."
Investigators were called to the scene to conduct an origin and cause investigation. The fire appears accidental and was sparked by an exothermic reaction due to compressed styrofoam material used in the production process, the news release said.
There was no one at the business when the fire erupted and no injuries were reported.
